Home » India » Delhi Flood: Traffic Woes Persist As Water Yet to Recede From Key Roads | Avoid These Routes

Delhi Flood: Traffic Woes Persist As Water Yet to Recede From Key Roads | Avoid These Routes

Delhi traffic updates: As floodwater has not receded yet on ITO strech, commuters have been advised to take an alternate route via Shanti Van, Rajghat, JLN Marg, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg to avoid the stretch

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 22:50 IST

New Delhi, India

New Delhi: Commuters move through the floodwaters of the swollen Yamuna river, at ITO, in New Delhi, Sunday. (PTI Photo)
After massive chaos due to waterlogging and flooding in Delhi as rains lashed the national capital for the past two weeks, several routes were opened on Saturday when Yamuna floodwater receded from the roads but traffic continues to remain affected even today.

The water level of the Yamuna River is receding at the rate of 5 cm every hour, the Delhi government said on Saturday, adding that the situation is expected to improve significantly by Sunday.

Delhi Flood News Latest Updates

Delhi Flood: Avoid These Routes

Traffic movement continues to remain affected on Ring Road due to the overflow of sewer water near IP (Indraprastha) flyover from Rajghat to Nizamuddin carriageway. The stretch from IP flyover to ITO opened while floodwater has not receded yet.

Commuters have been advised to take an alternate route via Shanti Van, Rajghat, JLN Marg, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg to avoid the stretch.

Traffic movement on Bhairon Marg near Pragati Maidan started in the evening which was closed earlier due to waterlogging under the railway bridge.

Traffic movement has been opened on Ring road in both the carriageways between ISBT Kashmere Gate and Majnu ka Tilla for Medium and light Vehicles. However, in view of issues faced by the commuters, one carriageway of Ring road from Majnu ka Tila to ISBT Kashmere gate is closed for traffic.

According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued late on Saturday night, traffic movement is affected on some roads due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees

Commuters have been advised to avoid routes like Khan Market, Teen Murti round-about, GGR-PDR, A-Point to W-Point, Kamla Express Building, Andrews Ganj, Khanpur T-point, Under Railway Bridge at Bhairon Marg among others as roads in these areas remain water-logged.

The traffic advisory also stated that routes like Tuglak Road must be avoided as trees were also uprooted during rain, hampering vehicular movement.

Traffic Movement Restarts On These Routes

According to a traffic advisory, Boulevard Road - slip road - service road - left turn under Yudhishthira Setu - Ring Road, Chandgi Ram Akhara to Mukarba Chowk Carriageway and Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP College both Carriageways have been opened for the traffic movement.

The police said that the traffic movement at Pragati Maidan Tunnel is normal.

In addition to that, Bhairon Marg from Mathura Road to Ring Road carriageway, Vikas Marg from ITO to Laxmi Nagar both carriageways, Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony both carriageways have also been opened.

Updating the situation in the national capital, Atishi the Kashmiri Gate ISBT and Bhairon Marg are now accessible for vehicles. She also said after pumping out the water, Metcalfe House Road has also been reopened for traffic.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Review Meet on Delhi Flood

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held a Cabinet meeting and deputed ministers at six flood-affected districts to ensure proper facilities at relief camps set up by the Delhi government.

    • Orders will be issued shortly to officers to report and coordinate and cooperate with ministers to ensure proper facilities such as food, water, toilets and electricity at flood relief camps, Minister for Irrigation and Flood Control Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

    (With PTI inputs)

    first published: July 15, 2023, 18:48 IST
    last updated: July 16, 2023, 22:50 IST
