Delhi Flood Highlights: 3 Boys Drown in Water-filled Pit in Dwarka; PM Modi Speaks to LG About Situation

Curated By: Aashi Sadana & Pragati Pal
Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 00:22 IST
New Delhi, India
Amid a flood-like situation in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dialed Immediately on his arrival in Delhi, PM spoke to LG Vinai Kumar Saxena about the status of Yamuna and the situation on ground, News18 sources have said.
For Sunday, the he India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The rains in Delhi on Saturday evening brought the mercury down a notch to 34.6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature had settled at 27 degrees Celsius.
According to Met officials, the relative humidity oscillated between 64 per cent and 92 per cent.
As heavy rains lashed Delhi, it caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in parts of the city which were already reeling from the after effects of flood.
As Delhi continues to deal with rainfall and flooding, a Navy team has arrived from Mumbai to help in the work amid the current situation.
Taking to Twitter, AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “I welcomed Naval team that has arrived from Mumbai. It’s raining heavily now so work of Navy will start from tomorrow."
Heavy rains were seen in parts of Delhi on Saturday evening. See visuals from Raj Ghat.
After Yamuna level started to receded on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with all ministers regarding the flood situation in the capital, and the relief efforts to deal with it.
Speaking about the meet, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that all relief camps have been set up with all basic facilities. “Responsibility for relief and rescue operations in six flood-affected districts divided among six ministers. We have informed LG VK Saxena about the condition," Bhardwaj said.
After a relative lull of two days, heavy rainfall lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday evening, after hours of overcast skies.
Speaking at the presser, Gaurav Bhatia also said that, “the AAP and Kejriwal are big on making excuses, corruption and inaction. Just like they blamed the Centre and other states during the COVID-19 pandemic and for pollution, they were now accusing Haryana for flood in Delhi."
The BJP on Saturday alleged that inaction and corruption of the AAP government was responsible for the flood in Delhi and asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to apologise to the people for “failing" to handle the situation.
Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma alleged that the flood was caused by lack of desilting of the Yamuna in the last eight years of the Kejriwal government.
“The state of Himachal Pradesh saw widespread rainfall in the past 24 hours. Kangra district witnessed the highest rainfall followed by Dharamshala at 131 millimetres then Mandi and others. In the coming 4-5 days, there could be heavy to very heavy rainfall in seven districts - Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu, and Kangra. Orange alert on July 15, 16, and 17, followed by yellow alert. The chances of landslides are high since the soil is already saturated and there will be poor visibility in the hilly areas," Surender Paul, Director, IMD-Shimla said on Saturday.
Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday visited the inundated areas near Rajghat and took stock of the situation.
“In our state also water came from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh but we are not blaming anyone. We are trying to make arrangements. All the villages and cities on the banks of the Yamuna have received the same amount of water. Why would we deliberately release water in our districts?" Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Saturday.
“They are saying flooding happened due to the release of 3.5 lac cusec water from Hathinikund dam in Haryana. In 2013 and 2019, 8 lac cusec water was released, but no flooding happened. This time it happened because the chief minister is not serious. He just wants to play the blame game," said BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday.
“Delhites are facing problems. The Central government, LG, Indian Army and NDRF are working day and night to resolve the issue. Army is doing the work which was supposed to be done by the incompetent CM of Delhi. The whole country knows that Kejriwal is a scmaster. His ministers are not even sparing NDRF and Kejriwal is silent. The ministers who are supposed to work right now are alleging that there is a conspiracy behind all this," said BJP sokesperson Gaurav Bhatia during a media briefing on Saturday.
Delhi reported its first death due to waterlogging on Friday as 3 kids aged between 13-15 drowned in the north-west district’s Mukundpur while playing in floodwaters. Although, CM Kejriwal urged people to stop kids from playing in floodwaters as it could prove fatal, the ground reality tells a different story.
Children are still being allowed to play in floodwaters in presence of police personnel. Take a look at an exclusive report by CNN-News18 exposing the civic apathy in the national capital.
Amidst the prevailing flood-like situation in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejirwal has called a meeting of Cabinet ministers at 4:30 pm today.
“We can see around five centimeters reduction in the water level and the situation will further improve till tomorrow. We have around 44 camps in Delhi at present, some of them are in schools and some are makeshift arrangements which we are aiming to move to school buildings only. The total number of evacuated people so far stands at 25,478 and a total of 22,803 people have come to the camps," Ashwani Kumar, Revenue Secretary, and Divisional Commissioner of Delhi Government said on Saturday.
The water level in Yamuna river was recorded at 207.38 metres at 12:00 pm as compared to 207.53 metres at 9 am on Saturday. The water level is receding at the rate of 5 cm every hour, authorities said earlier today.
The desilting work at Yamuna Barrage, ITO was being carried out by Indian Naval diving team on Saturday as the flood-like situation prevailed in the national capital.
The water level of river Yamuna is receding at the rate of 5 cm every hour, said Ashwani Kumar, Principal Secretary, Revenue and Divisional Commissioner, Delhi on Saturday, adding that the situation is expected to improve significantly by tomorrow.
“Now, the water is receding and it will continue receding today and tomorrow. The receding trend will persist since there is no sign of precipitation in the upper regions. The water level of Yamuna at 11 am today stood at 207.43 meters and at 11 pm tonight it will reduce to 206.72 meters," Ashwani Kumar said.
A Team of Ghaziabad NDRF rescued 3 cattle including India’s No.1 Bull “Primtam" worth Rs 1 Crore from Noida. NDRF teams are working hard to save lives in flood affected areas.
“Yamuna River water is receding, the people of Delhi will get relief in the next 12 hours," said Delhi Minister Atishi.
Delhi Government on Saturday provided medical aid to people evacuated from flooded areas in relief camps at Mayur Vihar Phase I.
Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter and announced that traffic movement which was closed due to flood has been opened on the following roads:
1. Boulevard Road to slip road, below Yudhisthir setu turn left to MGM to wazirabad flyover and further.
2. Mahatma Gandhi marg both carriageways from Chandgiram Akhara to IP college.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged children to avoid playing in floodwaters as it could be fatal. The statement comes a day after Delhi reported its first death due to waterlogging on Friday as 3 kids aged between 13-15 drowned in the north-west district’s Mukundpur while trying to swim in floodwaters.
A team of Indian Navy from Mumbai is headed to Delhi to help expedite the opening of the remaining jammed barrage gates at ITO.
Severe waterlogging has continued at the Arterial road at ITO in Delhi due to the rise in water level of river Yamuna.
Several parts of Noida were inundated due to the overflowing water of swollen river Yamuna.
The overflowing water of swollen river Yamuna caused a flood-like situation in Noida’s Sector 92 and Sector 150.
Delhi Flood Highlights: After a relative lull of two days, heavy rainfall lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday evening, and caused waterlogging and heavy traffic snarls in areas that were already reeling from the flooding. The water level of Yamuna is receding at the rate of 5 cm every hour, the Delhi government said on Saturday, adding that the situation is expected to improve significantly by July 16. The low-lying areas in the city, however, continued to witness a flood-like situation. The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 207.38 metres at 12:00 noon on Saturday.
This is still well above the river’s ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metres.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert warning of moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days in the national capital.
Meanwhile, the supply of drinking water was affected across the city. With a deficit of 265 MGD (million gallons per day) in water supply, the water treatment plant at Okhla, with a capacity of 20 MGD, was started. The remaining two plants, in Wazirabad and Chandrawal, are still shut.