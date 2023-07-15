Delhi Flood News: Army Jawans Help Contain Floodwaters in Capital, Restore Hope Amidst Chaos

In a remarkable display of courage and dedication, the Indian Army came to the rescue as Delhi grappled with severe flooding caused by the overflowing Yamuna River and drainage issues. With low-lying areas inundated in the city, Army Jawans have been deployed to tackle problems at various points.

The flow of the Yamuna River at the Old Delhi Railway Bridge is gradually receding. It was recorded at 207.68 meters at 6 am on Saturday. Although predictions indicate that the water level will continue to decrease, it is flowing above the danger level as of now. As a result, problems like drainage and sewer overflow have persisted in areas ITO, Bhairon Marg, Daryaganj, Red Fort, Yamuna Bazar, Rajghat, Mathura Road, and several other areas.

Army Called For Help

The magnitude of the flooding on July 13 prompted the Delhi administration to seek assistance from the Indian Army.

The first task assigned to the Army Jawans was to open the jammed sluice gates at the ITO Bridge Barrage. These five gates had jammed after being shut for years. The objective was to open the gates to allow water to flow through and prevent backflow.

“An expert team of engineers worked tirelessly through the night, utilizing their skills to remove the obstructions hindering the gates. By morning, one of the gates was successfully cleared, facilitating improved water flow management," said a senior officer of the Indian Army.

The Army team worked for more than 24 hours, and by late evening on Friday, the first jammed gate of the ITO Barrage was opened. Efforts to open the remaining gates are underway.

A team of Indian Navy from Mumbai is also headed to Delhi to help expedite the opening of the remaining jammed barrage gates. A diving team from Western Naval Command with specialist welding, cutting and desilting equipment (airlift) is being mobilised by air and would augment the diving operations today. They will try to either open the gates or else cut.

Regulator Door Damaged

As the national capital continued to face severe waterlogging in several areas, officials reported that drain number 12 at ITO near the WHO building contributed significantly to the problem.

In the early hours of July 14, a new challenge emerged near the WHO Building, where backflow from the Yamuna River began inundating the city. The surge of water had damaged the regulator door, exacerbating the situation. An Army team was also deployed to handle the task.

“The regulator, which was already in a state of disrepair, couldn’t withstand the pressure of the water flowing from the river and gave in, resulting in alarming backflow. The work on this issue is nearly complete, after which the restoration of the regulator at the mouth of the drain will commence," said sources from the LG office. The regulator was restored on Friday.

Army to Help Restore Drinking Water Supply

The Army will also assist in the restoration of the water supply from the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant. Submerged pumps and a non-functional filtration plant have disrupted the city’s water supply. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the plant and highlighted the expected water scarcity in the city.

On Friday, several NDMC public toilets were found to be operating without water. The workers pointed out the supply problem.

The Chief Works Engineer Utility of Delhi Area, in collaboration with the Delhi Jal Board, conducted a thorough assessment to determine the requirements for restoring the functionality of the filtration plant.

“Once the water level recedes, the Army Engineer team, fully equipped and closely coordinated with the authorities, will commence the restoration work, ensuring uninterrupted water supply to the citizens of Delhi," said the army officer.

Army HQ Monitors Flood-Like Situation in Delhi