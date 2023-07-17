Delhi Flood: Several Roads Open for Traffic as Yamuna Recedes | Check Advisory

A significant decrease in the water level of river Yamuna on Sunday brought much-needed respite to some waterlogged areas in the national capital. As the flood situation improved slightly, some roads, which were closed for traffic due to waterlogging, were opened for movement, Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday night.

According to the traffic advisory, Bhairon Marg, and the Ring Road stretch from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Timarpur and Civil Lines (Mall Road side), among others were opened. Follow LIVE

Delhi Traffic Advisory - List of Roads Opened for Traffic

