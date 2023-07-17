Trends :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseJ&K EncounterYamuna Floods
Home » India » Delhi Flood: Several Roads Open for Traffic as Yamuna Recedes | Check Advisory

Delhi Flood: Several Roads Open for Traffic as Yamuna Recedes | Check Advisory

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Bhairon Marg, and the Ring Road stretch from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Timarpur and Civil Lines (Mall Road side), among others were opened

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 08:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Commuters wading through the floodwaters of the swollen Yamuna river, at ITO. (Image/PTI)
Commuters wading through the floodwaters of the swollen Yamuna river, at ITO. (Image/PTI)

A significant decrease in the water level of river Yamuna on Sunday brought much-needed respite to some waterlogged areas in the national capital. As the flood situation improved slightly, some roads, which were closed for traffic due to waterlogging, were opened for movement, Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday night.

According to the traffic advisory, Bhairon Marg, and the Ring Road stretch from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Timarpur and Civil Lines (Mall Road side), among others were opened. Follow LIVE

Delhi Traffic Advisory - List of Roads Opened for Traffic

Advertisement

  • The Ring Road stretch from Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover to Rajghat has been opened for light vehicles.
  • Traffic movement was also opened on Ring Road in both the carriageways between ISBT Kashmere Gate and Majnu ka Tilla for Medium and light Vehicles.
  • Bhairon Marg and the Ring Road stretch from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Timarpur and Civil Lines (Mall Road side) has been opened for movement.
  • One carriageway from Hanuman Setu to Salim Garh bypass to IP Flyover has been opened. Commuters going to Nizamuddin may use this road and take a left turn from IP Flyover to Vikas Marg via the Akshardham Setu loop, the Traffic police said.
  • Both carriageways of the Outer Ring Road from Mukarba to Wazirabad have also been opened.
  •  The old iron bridge at Pushta to Shamshan Ghat has also been opened for movement.

Delhi Traffic Advisory (Image/Twitter)

Delhi Traffic Advisory (Image/Twitter)

top videos
  • Lara Dutta On Finding Love, New Film 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' & Journey So Far | EXCLUSIVE
  • Taapsee's Dig At Bollywood | Reliance To Buy Alia's Venture? | Deepika's First Look From Project K
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Karan Johar’s Veiled Attack On Yodha's Clash With Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas Amuses Netizens
  • Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Paint Delhi Red With Their Chemistry For 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • Meanwhile, the Yamuna River is still flowing slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 meters. A slight increase in the water level was recorded at 7:00 am today at 205.48 meters, which is slightly more than the 205.45 meters recorded for the last three hours.

    The water level is expected to go below the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 meters by today.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 17, 2023, 08:54 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 08:54 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App