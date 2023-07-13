Delhi Rains Put Govt on Alert Amid Flood Fear; WFH for Offices, Schools Shut | All You Need to Know

Yamuna River in Delhi is now flowing at never-seen-before levels, creating a flood situation in areas near the river. In what can be seen as a sign of relief, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has stabilised and will start receding tonight.

According to the CWC flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose to 208.62 metres at 1 pm and remained stable till 4 pm.

“The water level has stabilised and it will start coming down in the next four hours. It is expected to drop to 208.45 metres by 3 am on Friday," CWC Director Sharad Chandra said.

Yamuna water has reached Delhi’s ring road and other nearby areas like Civil Lines, Red Fort and ITO, causing long traffic snarls in the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of schools in areas inundated with floodwater.

The city’s lifeline, Delhi Metro, was also hit as water from the raging Yamuna spilled onto the roads. However, metro services are running as usual.

Major floods in Delhi occurred in 1924, 1977, 1978, 1988, 1995, 1998, 2010 and 2013. An analysis of flood data from 1963 to 2010 indicates an increasing trend for floods occurring in September, and a decreasing trend in July, according to research.

