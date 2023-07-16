WATCH | Drone Visuals Show Delhi's Flood Situation; Yamuna Overflowing, ITO Still Flooded

Incessant rainfall lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday causing waterlogging and heavy traffic snarls in areas that were just reeling from the flooding due to overflowing Yamuna river.

The Delhi government said that the Yamuna water is receding at a rate of 5 cm every hour, adding that, the flood situation is likely to improve by July 16. The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 206.02 metres at 8:00 am on Sunday, well below its recording break level of 208.66 metres from earlier this week.

Delhi Flood LIVE Updates

As the water level of Yamuna recedes and key roads remain blocked, several other areas have been witnessing slow to normal traffic moving on the roads across Delhi.

WATCH DRONE VISUALS OF DELHI FLOOD SITUATION:

Several parts of Delhi, including ITO, Akshardham have been submerged in water as a result of the flood. Drone visuals shared by news agency ANI reflect the situation from several parts of Delhi.

Three more deaths due to severe waterlogging in the national capital were recorded, where the three boys drowned in the water pit of an under-construction golf course in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 23 on Saturday.

As water from the overflowing Yamuna river touches the Red Fort’s wall on Ring road, the neighbouring areas remain swamped.

Several roads have been blocked due to the waterlogging situation, for which the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory. The advisory said that areas like Khan Market, Andrews Ganj, Teen Murti Marg, Express Building among others are still facing waterlogging.

Although, Delhi’s ITO remains flooded but drone visuals show traffic moving slowly on the roads there.