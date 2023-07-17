Delhi Flood Latest Updates: Yamuna Water Level Touches 205.94 Metres, Still Above Danger Mark

Curated By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 00:11 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi Flood Latest Updates: River Yamuna is predicted to rise further in contrast to the earlier prediction which said the water level will go below the ‘danger’ mark soon. At 7:00 pm on Monday, the water level was recorded at 205.94 meters, which is slightly higher than the 205.80 meters recorded at 12:00 pm.
Meanwhile, four people drowned in Faridabad in separate incidents in the last two days. Three bodies were recovered on Sunday evening while one body was fished out from the flooded Yamuna on Monday.
According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report released on Monday, over 160 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital till mid-July this year. Furthermore, 54 malaria cases have been reported in the same timeframe.
Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting on vector-borne diseases preparedness on Sunday
The weather department predicts moderate rain in the city on Tuesday, with a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius. Officials have issued a “yellow" alert for Tuesday, forecasting a cloudy sky with light rain or thunderstorms.
A day after the Kejriwal government announced financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to flood-affected families, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said the compensation was too small for those affected. He demanded the Delhi government constitute a high-level panel to assess the extent of losses suffered by the people, including farmers and traders, and announce an adequate cash compensation plan for them.
Days after the overflowing Yamuna River heavily flooded the road near Red Fort leading to Kashmere Gate and ISBT, traffic on that road has begun to normalize.
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said they were inspecting hospitals and stated that with floodwater everywhere, there is a possible outbreak of diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, and malaria. She added that the sanitation department has been instructed to conduct cleanliness drives in flood-affected areas to minimize dengue and malaria cases.
Rahul Gandhi stated that in North India thousands of families have been devastated in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and other states due to heavy rains and floods and urged the people to help the state government by contributing possible financial help to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in such difficult times.
Shehzad Poonawalla criticised Arvind Kejriwal for attending the opposition meeting when Delhi faces rising Yamuna again. In her statement to news agency ANI, she said that he is missing in action in Delhi and is in Bengaluru vacationing and doing politics.
She added that Kejriwal had not done anything except levelling allegations against others.
Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi Health minister, examining the Khichripur Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, said that medical camps have been set up and free health care is provided in medical camps. He stated that there are currently two doctors and paramedical professionals in each camp and that they have also sanitised the camps.
According to him, around 200–250 people come to the camps for checkups. He added that for flood victims, a Disaster Management Ward has been set up
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that he visited people who are in camps and alerted people that there are cases of water-borne diseases. He added that they are visiting hospitals and other areas to keep a check.
Five days after the Yamuna River surged into the city, residents began returning home on Monday as the flood waters receded.
According to the Delhi Government, a spate of rainfall in Delhi last week caused the Yamuna River to rise to its highest level in 45 years, with runoff from hilly states to the north also causing its waters to swell. As a result, thousands of people were evacuated to relief camps earlier.
As many as 27 cases of Dengue were reported in Delhi last week amidst flooding and waterlogging in different parts of the national capital.
The water level of river Yamuna was recorded at 205.84 meters at 1:00 pm, which is slightly more than 205.80 recorded at 12:00 pm today.
“Our engineers are monitoring the situation at Old Yamuna Bridge. Currently, we have train operations On with a restricted speed. We will take decision, if required, on the basis of suggestions by our engineers. Passenger safety is priority," Northern Railway Officials told CNN News 18 on Sunday.
“Visited the ‘Flood Relief Camp’ set up by Kejriwal Government near Rajghat Depot. All necessary facilities are being provided by the government in the flood relief camp. Instructed the officers to pay special attention to the cleanliness around the relief camp," Delhi Minister Gopal Rai tweeted.
“Due to heavy rains yesterday in some areas of Haryana, the water level of Yamuna is rising slightly today. The Central Water Commission estimates that could reach 206.1m overnight. There is no danger for the people of Delhi from this. But all the people living in relief camps are requested not to go back to their homes just yet. Go back to your homes only after the water level comes below the danger mark," Delhi PWD Minister Atishi said on Sunday.
The increase in the water level of river Yamuna is temporary and is because of local contribution now, CWC officials told CNN-News18, adding that the release of water from Hathinikunnd Barrage is very less.
“The local rain and also the drainage water that is returning to Yamuna is the cause of increased water level. Our forecast is that it will go up till this evening but will eventually go down afterwards," CWC officials said.
Orange alert is on for Old Delhi Yamuna Bridge as water level is predicted to rise further. The level is rising at Baghpat and Palla station.
The water level of River Yamuna was recorded at 205.58 meters at 9:00 am showing a slight increase from 205.50 meters recorded at 8:00 am.
The water level of river Yamuna is predicted to rise further in contrast to the earlier prediction which said the water level will go below the ‘danger’ mark soon. At 8:00 am today, the water level was recorded at 205.50 meters, which is slightly higher than the 205.48 meters recorded at 7:00 am.
“The capacity of Wazirabad Water treatment plant is 134 MGD. It has started producing 54 MGD. The equipment got most damaged in this plant. Hopefully, it should start working on full capacity soon, " Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, adding that engineers are working round the clock to restore full functioning of the plant.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Sunday and said, “I wish to personally thank PWD, DJB, army, NDRF, I&FC, navy and all officers and engineers of other depts for working 24×7 to save Delhiites and bringing life to normalcy. Salute to all of them! Thank you!"
“I am happy to inform that the water from the road behind the Red Fort has been cleared by PWD’s overnight hard work. Right now only the mud and mud from the road is being cleaned. In some time this road will open for traffic," Delhi PWD Minister Atishi tweeted on Sunday.
The water level of river Yamuna in Delhi continues to increase. At 8:00 am today, the water level was recorded at 205.50 meters, which is slightly higher than the 205.48 meters recorded at 7:00 am.
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that medicines will be sprayed on a large scale in the flood-affected areas to protect people from vector-borne diseases. People can also get insecticide sprayed by calling on MCD’s helpline numbers, she added.
“Instructions have been given to all the officers of sanitation and public health should work in a fully active manner. Whenever flood and water-logging conditions arise, there is a danger of spread of diseases. Insecticides will be sprayed are large scale in every area affected by waterlogging," the AAP leader was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.
As the flood situation improved slightly in the national capital, some roads, which were closed for traffic due to waterlogging, were opened for movement, Delhi Traffic Police said.
According to the traffic advisory, Bhairon Marg, and the Ring Road stretch from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Timarpur and Civil Lines (Mall Road side), among others were opened. Check Delhi traffic advisory here
“Anti-larval activities like focal spray and fogging are being carried out in relief camps of Bela Village, Rajghat DTC depot, Bagadi Camp Shanti Van, Geeta Colony flyover, Jaitpur, Madanpur Khadar, Batla House. Such spray of alpha cypermethrin insecticide helps against adult mosquitoes for a period of several weeks," an MCD official was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.
The Delhi government has announced its action plan to to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases in the waterlogged areas, which will involve the use of drones for surveillance and spraying of insecticides, a Hindustan Times report mentioned.
Other measures include awareness announcements in Delhi Metro premises, and a 24×7 control room to keep diseases under check.
A slight increase in the water level of River Yamuna was recorded today. The water level was recorded at 205.48 meters at 7:00 am today, which is slightly more than 205.45 meters recorded for the last three hours.
The water level is expected to go below the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 meters by today.
“Yamuna’s water level is decreasing rapidly and we are hopeful that by tonight Yamuna’s water level be below the danger level," Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi said on Sunday
River Yamuna continues to overflow causing waterlogging in the low-lying areas despite receding waters. The water level is expected to go below the ‘danger’ mark soon.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged people to remain in the camps as the water level began to show a rising trend.
CWC officials told CNN-News18 that the increase in the water level of river Yamuna is temporary and is because of local contribution now. The water level is expected to go up till the evening today and decrease afterwards.
On the other hand, the waterlogging situation has persisted in several parts of the city including Yamuna Bazaar and ITO. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light showers are expected in the national capital on Monday.
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Sunday announced a financial aid of Rs 10,000 per family for every affected household and special camps to help people who have lost important documents like Aadhaar cards and other identification papers in the flood.
The Delhi government on Sunday also said all government and private schools in the flood-affected areas of the city will remain closed till Tuesday.