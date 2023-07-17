Delhi Flood Latest Updates: Yamuna Water Level Touches 205.94 Metres, Still Above Danger Mark

Delhi Flood Latest Updates: River Yamuna is predicted to rise further in contrast to the earlier prediction which said the water level will go below the ‘danger’ mark soon. At 7:00 pm on Monday, the water level was recorded at 205.94 meters, which is slightly higher than the 205.80 meters recorded at 12:00 pm.

Meanwhile, four people drowned in Faridabad in separate incidents in the last two days. Three bodies were recovered on Sunday evening while one body was fished out from the flooded Yamuna on Monday.