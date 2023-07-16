Delhi Flood: CM Kejriwal Announces Rs 10,000 Aid, Aadhaar Camps for Affected Families

The Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj attacked the BJP on Sunday for falsely accusing the AAP of not paying for maintenance of the ITO barrage, despite it being managed by Haryana.

He stated at a press conference that the BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri should be aware that the ITO barrage is under the control of the Haryana government. He said that this government accepted that the barrage had not been maintained, that five gates had not been opened, leading to the rise of Yamuna’s water level, and that this is also why their regulator was breached.