Delhi Flood: CM Kejriwal Announces Rs 10,000 Aid, Aadhaar Camps for Affected Families

Curated By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 23:42 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi Flood News: Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Sunday expressed concerns for the severely affected economically disadvantaged families residing along the banks of the Yamuna River who have lost all their household possessions to the floods. To provide immediate assistance, the government has announced a financial aid of Rs 10,000 per family for every affected household, and special camps to help individuals who have lost important documents like Aadhaar cards and other identification papers.
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inspected flood-affected areas of Delhi and assessed the damage caused by the floods.
The Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj attacked the BJP on Sunday for falsely accusing the AAP of not paying for maintenance of the ITO barrage, despite it being managed by Haryana.
He stated at a press conference that the BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri should be aware that the ITO barrage is under the control of the Haryana government. He said that this government accepted that the barrage had not been maintained, that five gates had not been opened, leading to the rise of Yamuna’s water level, and that this is also why their regulator was breached.
Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that Bhairon Marg is now accessible for vehicular traffic and urged commuters to plan their routes accordingly.
The Union Minister, Meenakashi Lekhi, said it is not acceptable to make false statements about the flood situation in Delhi and accused Delhi PWD Minister Atishi of not being truthful about it.
She added that the fact is that 3.59 lakh cusec of water have really been released in the past, and at periods around this time, even more water has been released and said that the situation is as follows since the flood control department and the public safety department have not met in two years.
The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited
(
NTPC) Twitter account stated that the accusation is false and that NTPC is unrelated to Delhi’s ITO Barrage maintenance issue.
Cloudy skies are dominating the sky today in Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rain on Sunday. A yellow alert and a thunderstorm warning were also issued.
The Yamuna River’s water level dropped even more in the afternoon, reaching 205.91 metres. However, the surrounding areas, including Yamuna Bazar, Red Fort, Rajghat, ITO, and Ring Road, are still waterlogged.
The Delhi BJP on Sunday demanded a judicial investigation into whether the AAP government had done any desilting of the Yamuna River and the city’s sewers, and if so, how much money had been spent on it.
Virendra Sachdeva, the president of the Delhi BJP, claimed that the Kejriwal administration failed to desilt the Yamuna and the sewers in the city and that contributed to the flooding.
Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, criticised the AAP for blaming the state government for the flooding-like conditions in some areas of Delhi.
He stated, “Flowing of water is a natural phenomenon, we don’t blame anyone." “We have also faced water logging and flooding problems, they should think twice before saying such things," he added.
A sewer overflow near the IP flyover from Rajghat to Nizamuddin carriageway has affected traffic flow on Ring Road. To avoid this stretch, commuters are advised to take the alternate route via Shanti Van, Rajghat, JLN Marg, and BSZ Marg.
Delhi traffic police tweeted that traffic movement on Bhairon Marg is limited due to heavy waterlogging under Railway Bridge. It is recommended that commuters avoid the stretch.
The flood control and preparedness apex committee headed by CM never met for the last two years. At the end of June, the apex committee was required to hold a mandatory meeting; however, the order was issued without the meeting taking place.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Delhi CM Kejriwal on the issue of the flood-like situation in Delhi and said the AAP leader always “runs from responsibilities".
A war of words broke out between the BJP and the ruling AAP in Delhi over the release of water from Hathinikund dam in Haryana into Delhi, with the latter calling it a “conspiracy" against the people of Delhi.
AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday inspected the ITO Yamuna barrage and expressed hope that the water level of the swollen river will go below the ‘danger’ mark soon.
“Yamuna water level is going down at a good speed. In some time the water level will go below the danger mark. As the level of water will recede a little bit more, water on ITO road will enter into this," the AAP leader said.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited the flood relief camps in Mori Gate area and interacted with the people.
“We have opened relief camps in different areas for the people whose homes were inundated due to the overflowing of Yamuna. So many people have lost important documents like Aadhaar during the floods, a special camp will be put up for these people afterwards, and we will provide textbooks and uniforms to children who have lost these things. We are also planning to give some ad-hoc relief to the people who have lost all their belongings in the flood," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday visited the flood-affected areas near Kashmere Gate and assured people that the government will set up a camp to issue important documents like Aadhar and Voter ID card lost in flood.
“Here, people have told us that they lost so many important documents like Aadhaar & voter ID cards during the flood. We assure people that we will set up a camp so that they can make these govt document soon," the Delhi Mayor said.
Efforts to open the jammed gates of Yamuna Barrage, ITO are underway by a diving team of Indian Navy in Delhi
“15 members of our team are here. We are here for the last 2 days. Today we are diving at gate number 30 and will do the desilting work there. We are also ready to help in the work underway at gate number 31," Indian Navy’s Captain Sanjay Kadyan said.
A team of Army engineers is working to contain water at ITO near WHO building under the guidance of Col Tejinder Singh. They have created a bund and are strengthening it.
The work will be completed by evening and then a maintenance team would be deployed to keep an eye on it.
Continuing the blame game over the flood-like situation in Delhi, Haryana Media Secretary Praveen Attrey on Sunday accused the Delhi government of “running away from responsibilities".
“Delhi government is running away from its responsibilities and it is in their nature. Waterlogging happened in Haryana also and our districts were also affected but our CM made all the necessary arrangements. Instead of making arrangements, Arvind Kejriwal started blaming others," Attrey was quoted by ANI as saying.
Delhi LG VK Saxena on Sunday visited flood-affected areas and took stock of the situation.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday assured that efforts are underway to bring utmost relief to flood-affected people in the national capital in every possible way.
“Delhi government has made relief camps for people whose houses have been flooded. We are also trying to pump out the flood waters on roads. The water level is receding now," he said.
Goods Trains have been allowed on the old Yamuna bridge from today as the water level of the swollen has begun to recede in Delhi. The bridge, however, is still closed for passenger trains.
“For the last 6 months, LG kept saying that cleaning of Yamuna is underway, now when there is a fault related to this, LG and BJP are pointing fingers at Arvind Kejriwal and saying it is his responsibility. TGhis is the issue of Delhi, LG has all the powers and whatever good works are being done, LG will take credit for it but when there is some fault, AAP govt is blamed and supposed to answer," Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj was quoted by ANI as saying on Sunday.
An Indian Naval team on Sunday carried out a diving operation to open the jammed gates of ITO barrage.
“They(AAP) are making such unfounded allegations against us in a desperate bid to hide their failure. They were supposed to clean the Yamuna but they did not. If they had ensured proper cleaning of the Yamuna on time, the situation in the national capital wouldn’t have come to this. They should talk about the scam that took place in the name of Yamuna cleaning," BJP national spokesperson RP Singh said on Sunday.
The BJP leader’s statement comes in response to AAP minister Atishi’s allegations that water was released from Hathinikund dam only into Delhi as part of a “conspiracy".
Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday causing waterlogging and heavy traffic snarls in areas that were just reeling from the flooding due to overflowing Yamuna river. Watch drone footage of waterlogged areas here.
The entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station have been opened today after three days, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.
The entry and exit at the Yamuna Bank Metro station were temporarily closed due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River on July 13.
“Traffic movement is affected on Ring road due to overflow of sewer water near IP flyover from Rajghat to Nizamuddin carriage way. Commuters are advised to take alternate route via Shanti Van, Rajghat, JLN Marg, BSZ Marg to avoid the stretch," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.
According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued late on Saturday night, traffic movement is affected on some roads due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees. Check advisory here
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday called for a investigation into whether the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government conducted any desilting activities on the Yamuna river and drains in the city. The party also sought to determine the amount of money allocated for these efforts. Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday evening causing waterlogging and heavy traffisnarls in areas that were already reeling from the flooding. The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 206.14 meters at 6:00 am on Sunday, which is well below its record-breaking peak of 208.66 meters earlier this week, but still more than the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metres.
Three more deaths were reported in the national capital due to severe waterlogging on Saturday. Three boys drowned in the water pit of an under-construction golf course in Dwarka Sector 23, police said on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his arrival in Delhi, dialled LG Vinai Kumar Saxena about the status of Yamuna and the situation on the ground.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers in Delhi for Sunday.