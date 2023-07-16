Delhi Flood: Schools Bordering Yamuna Shut Till July 18; Rs 10K Aid to Affected Families | Updates

Even as Yamuna’s water level continued to recede on Sunday, all government and private schools in areas bordering the river will remain closed on July 17 and 18.

For those who had to temporarily leave their homes amid a flood-like situation, Delhi Minister Kejriwal announced a financial aid of Rs 10,000 per household for every family.

“As flood relief camps are likely to continue to run in schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna, all schools (government and private) in the affected Districts of DoE — East, North East, North West-A, North, Central and South East — shall remain closed for students on July 17 and 18," the DoE said in a circular.

Days of heavy rain resulted in Yamuna crossing the danger mark, prompting evacuations of thousands living in the area.

Here are the latest updates on Yamuna flooding