WATCH | Moments Before Arrest, Did Rape-Accused Delhi Govt Officer Try To Escape?

In a recent development in the rape case involving a Delhi government official, video footage has surfaced showing the accused and his may have attempted to escape on August 21, just moments before they were apprehended by the Delhi Police.

The video, accessed by CNN-News18, depicts the accused exiting a residence in a compact SUV and navigating through a narrow lane.

The officer, Premoday Khakha, accused of raping his dead friend’s daughter, a minor, was suspended on Monday, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier in the day ordered the Chief Secretary to suspend of the officer.

The order issued by the Chief Secretary stated that a disciplinary proceeding against Khakha working in the Women and Child Development department on the post of assistant director was contemplated.

Swati Maliwal on Dharna Over Meeting Victim