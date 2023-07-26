Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsPM ModiAnju
Home » India » Delhi Govt Declares Dry Day on Independence Day, Muharram, Janmashtami, Eid-e-Milad

Delhi Govt Declares Dry Day on Independence Day, Muharram, Janmashtami, Eid-e-Milad

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal of excise department for a ban on liquor sale on Muharram, July 29, Independence Day, August 15, Janmashtami, September 7, and Eid-e-Milad on September 28

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 16:50 IST

Delhi, India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Image/PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Image/PTI)

Liquor sale in Delhi will be prohibited on four days including the Independence Day, during the ongoing quarter ending September 31, said a Delhi government statement.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal of excise department for a ban on liquor sale on Muharram, July 29, Independence Day, August 15, Janmashtami, September 7, and Eid-e-Milad on September 28, it said. The Delhi government declares dry days every three months.

top videos
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Run At Box Office Will Be A Test For Ranveer Singh & His Stardom

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 26, 2023, 16:50 IST
    last updated: July 26, 2023, 16:50 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App