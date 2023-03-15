Delhi Govt Extends Old Excise Policy for 6 Months; Check List of Upcoming Dry Days

The Delhi government has extended the ‘Old Excise policy’ for six months and has asked officials to prepare a new excise policy soon. Going by the old policy, there will be 5 dry days during these 6 months.

After the whole controversy around the new excise policy, in connection with which former Delhi deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia is currently jailed, Delhi had reverted to the old excise regime, with the opening of government-run liquor vends in the city and exit of private players from retail business.

The return of the old excise policy also meant that discounts offered by private players on liquor brands among others discontinued for Delhi.

List of Dry Days

Mahavir Jayanti

Good Friday

Buddha Purnima

Eid al-Fitr

Eid al-Adha.

Sisodia in Jail

Sisodia was arrested last month after nearly eight hours of questioning on various aspects of the excise policy for 2021-22, which the probe agency says suffered from irregularities both in its formulation and implementation, allegedly intended to benefit people with links to the AAP. He was later sent to judicial custody till March 20.

The CBI had found that profit margins of liquor wholesalers were increased from five per cent to 12 per cent in the new excise policy on the insistence of the ‘South Lobby‘, a coterie of politicians and liquor businessmen who allegedly swung the policy in their favour.

It is alleged that a group of ministers was of the view to cap profit margins to five per cent which was also the crux of the draft policy, a report by PTI said. A report of the expert committee on excise policy was also completely changed by constituting a GoM in a “calculated manner" by “concealing" an earlier note for the council of ministers in support of the expert committee, PTI quoted sources as saying.

