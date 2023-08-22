Delhi Govt Offices, All Schools to Remain Shut on September 8-10 in View of G20 Summit

All Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices as well as schools and colleges will remain shut from September 8 till September 10 in the view of G20 summit in the national capital.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal to declare a public holiday from September 8-10. Banks and commercial establishments, including markets, in the New Delhi district will be shut during these three days.

“The file on the police proposal was forwarded by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to the Delhi chief minister for his approval. After the chief minister’s approval, it would be sent for the LG’s nod," an official told PTI.

All commercial and business establishments, including banks and financial institutions, located within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi police district will remain closed on September 8-10.

World leaders of G20 nations will visit the national capital for the summit. US President Joe Biden will travel to New Delhi from September 7-10 to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

On August 18, Special Police Commissioner Madhup Tiwari of the Delhi Police wrote to the chief secretary, suggesting the government declare a public holiday during September 8-10 and issue directions for the closure of commercial establishments located mostly in the New Delhi area in view of the G20 Summit.

G20: 35 Hotels in New Delhi, NCR Booked for Sept 9-10 Meet

A total of 35 hotels in New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been booked by different missions and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for guests and dignitaries who will arrive for the G20 summit on September 9 and 10, according to local sources.

The hotels are in New Delhi, South Delhi and Aerocity. The war between Russia and Ukraine is set to be a topic of discussion at the G20 meet, News18 had earlier reported, citing a US State Department official. Leaders of the G20, including US President Joe Biden, are scheduled to convene in New Delhi.

According to the G20 website, the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

Sources said that top five-star hotels, namely Taj Mahal, Taj Palace, Maurya Sheraton, Le Meridien, Shangri-La, Imperial, Oberoi and Leela, will host the top dignitaries of the world.

Top sources say Biden is likely to stay at ITC Maurya, China’s President Xi Jinping is likely to stay at Taj Palace, Taj Maan Singh will host dignitaries from the UAE, Saudi dignitaries will stay at Leela and Le Meridien will host different organisations.

These hotels will be manned by the Delhi Police as the first access control squad for the VIPs and a Deputy Commissioner of Police-level officer will oversee the operations.