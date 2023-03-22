Delhi Govt's Budget for FY 2023-24 Has Something for Everyone: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the 2023-24 Budget has something for everyone and asserted that it will give a major push to infrastructure with Rs 21,000 crore being allocated for various projects.

He told a press conference that his government has been providing free education, water, power and healthcare services to citizens, but has never incurred losses, and assured that all the free schemes of the Delhi government will continue.

In 2014-15, the Budget outlay was Rs 30,940 crore, which has now gone up to Rs 78,800 crore, he said after the tabling of the financial document in the assembly.

“This is because Delhi has an honest government. Finally, the Budget was presented today. The Delhi government’s Budget for the financial year 2023-24 has something for everyone. We have so far invested heavily in education, health and electricity sectors and this will continue. This budget focuses on a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi," Kejriwal said.

“We have achieved so much despite so many hurdles. This shows our excellent administrative skills. Delhi would have seen much more progress had it got full statehood," he said.

He also said that all anti-corruption measures, faceless services and doorstep delivery of services will continue.

The chief minister also spoke about the various schemes announced to realise the Budget’s vision of a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi.

Under these schemes, 26 new flyovers will be constructed along with three double-decker flyovers while 1,400 kilometre of roads under the jurisdiction of public works department will be revamped.

Talking about the double-decker flyovers, Kejriwal said vehicles will ply on the lower deck and metro rail trains on the upper deck.

Talking about the augmentation of transport infrastructure, the chief minister said the government will be buying 1,600 new electric buses and developing three ISBTs with airport like faciltiies.

Kejriwal also said the country’s first multi-level bus depots will be constructed and they will have bus parking at six levels.

