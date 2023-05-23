Delhi: Inmate Kills Self in Tihar Jail

A 26-year-old inmate at Tihar Jail allegedly ended his life by hanging himself, officials said on Tuesday.
He was identified as Javed, they said, adding the body has been shifted to a hospital.
Around 5 pm on Monday, Javed, who was convicted in a case of robbery registered at Malviya Nagar police station, hanged himself in the common toilet area of central jail number 8/9, a police officer said.
An enquiry by judicial magistrate is going on in the matter, he said.
Disclaimer:DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)
