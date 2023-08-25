Trends :G20 SummitPM ModiMuzzafarnagarMadurai Train FireChandrayaan-3
Home » India » Delhi-Jabalpur Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Jaipur After Passenger Falls Sick

Delhi-Jabalpur Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Jaipur After Passenger Falls Sick

After the flight operated by Alliance Air took off from Delhi airport, a 52-year-old passenger fell sick mid-air and his blood pressure started dipping, officials at the Jaipur airport said

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 17:55 IST

Jaipur, India

In view of the man's health condition, the flight had to make an emergency landing here around 9.40 am, the officials said.(Representative Image)
In view of the man's health condition, the flight had to make an emergency landing here around 9.40 am, the officials said.(Representative Image)

A Jabalpur-bound flight that took off from Delhi on Friday morning made an emergency landing at the Jaipur airport after a male passenger fell ill, officials said.

top videos
  • Hema Malini On Her Daughter Esha Supporting Sunny Deol & His Film 'Gadar 2' | MEGA EXCLUSIVE

    • After the flight operated by Alliance Air took off from Delhi airport, a 52-year-old passenger fell sick mid-air and his blood pressure started dipping, officials at the Jaipur airport said. In view of the man’s health condition, the flight had to make an emergency landing here around 9.40 am, the officials said.

    The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for check up after which the flight took off for its destination, they added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 25, 2023, 17:55 IST
    last updated: August 25, 2023, 17:55 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App