Delhi-Jaipur, Secunderabad-Tirupati and Chennai-Coimbatore: Officials Confirm 3 More Vande Bharat Trains

The Ministry of Railways is gearing up for its target of connecting India via Vande Bharat trains, with one train inaugurating on Saturday and three others in the pipeline, officials told News18.

Earlier this week, News18 had reported that three Vande Bharat trains were in the pipeline apart from the Delhi-Bhopal one. The train between Delhi and Bhopal is all set for inauguration on Saturday.

Confirming the same, a ministry official said that by the end of this month, India will have at least 14 Vande Bharat trains. Currently, 10 such trains are in operation.

“After Delhi-Bhopal, next in line is Delhi-Jaipur and after that are the Secunderabad-Tirupati and Chennai-Coimbatore ones," the official told News18, requesting anonymity.

The Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat will be the second such train from Tamil Nadu’s capital and will be the third Vande Bharat Express for south India.

In March, the Standing Committee on Railways asked the ministry to intensify production of rakes and coaches to meet the aspirations and demands of commuters.

For financial year 2022-23, the Ministry of Railways had planned 35 Vande Bharat trains, but could manage to deliver just eight.

The parliamentary panel had warned the Railways that it may find it difficult to achieve the set targets and asked it to intensify efforts for production of Vande Bharat trains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that in the 75 weeks of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 Vande Bharat trains would connect every corner of the country. The first Vande Bharat train was inaugurated in 2019 and 10 Vande Bharat trains are currently in operation.

Three trains are running from Delhi to Varanasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Amb Andaura. Three are running from Mumbai to Gandhi Nagar, Shirdi and Solapur.

Vande Bharat trains are also operational between Chennai-Mysore, Bilaspur-Nagpur, Howrah-New Jalpaigudi, and Secundrabad- Vishkhapatnam.

The Delhi-Bhopal train, to be inaugurated later on Saturday, will be next in line and will start commercial operations from Sunday.

