Delhi: Japanese Woman Harassed, Egged by Group of Men on Holi; Police Informs Embassy

A Japanese woman was allegedly groped, egged, and harassed by a group of men in Delhi on Wednesday during celebrations of Holi. As the purported video went viral on social media, the Delhi Police took cognisance of the matter and said that no complaint has been received yet.

Issuing a statement, police said they are verifying whether it is of a recent incident or an old one. “An email has been sent to the embassy for details of the woman and information on men seen in the video is also being collected. Cognisance of the video is taken and no complaint has been received so far," police said.

According to the police, it seems that the video was taken in Paharganj, however, the details are yet to be confirmed.

The video shows a woman being allegedly egged and harassed by men in the national capital amid Holi celebrations. The men surround the girl and smear colour on her and smash eggs on her back as she tries to somehow defend herself.

The woman, who seemed uncomfortable around them, can also be seen saying “bye, bye" in the video in order to escape the scene and she eventually slaps a man who was allegedly forcefully tries to hold her.

Reacting to this, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal said she was issuing a notice to Delhi Police to examine the video and arrest the perpetrators. “Very disturbing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour!" Maliwal tweeted.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) too tweeted drawing attention to the video. It asked Delhi Police to register an FIR in the matter. “@NCWIndia has taken cognizance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to immediately file FIR in the matter. NCW has also sought a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. A detailed report must be apprised to the commission," the NCW tweeted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the video is being analysed to ascertain the details. “Prima-facie, on the basis of the landmark seen in the video, it seems to be from Paharganj. However, it is being verified on the ground whether any such incident took place in that area or the video is old," he said. The Japanese embassy was contacted and they said they don’t have any information of any such incident, the DCP said.

(with inputs from PTI)

