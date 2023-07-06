Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: ED Arrests Delhi Businessman-Turned-CBI Witness

The court had previously granted the CBI's request to make Arora an approver in the case and had pardoned him on November 16 last year

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 10:58 IST

New Delhi, India

This is the 13th arrest in this case by the ED in which it has filed five charge sheets, including against Sisodia. (File Photo/PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested businessman Dinesh Arora, considered close to jailed former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the excise policy scam case.

Arora has been declared an approver in the same case being probed by the CBI too. The court had previously granted the CBI’s request to make Arora an approver in the case and had pardoned him on November 16 last year.

This is the 13th arrest in this case by the ED in which it has filed five charge sheets, including against Sisodia. It has been alleged by the ED and the CBI that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has charge strongly refuted the charge. The excise policy was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the corruption allegation, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With PTI inputs)

    About the Author

    Saurabh Verma

    first published: July 06, 2023, 23:08 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 10:58 IST
