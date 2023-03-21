Published By: News Desk
Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 09:26 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi News LIVE Update: The weather in Delhi is expected to be pleasant on Tuesday, with the Indian Meteorological Department predicting generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle. However, the national capital is expected to experience political heat as the Parliament logjam between the BJP-led Central government and Congress-led Opposition is expected to continue today as well. Read More
DMP MP Tiruchi Siva gives suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demands discussion on “the Government’s failure to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the charges of corporate fraud in the country".
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on “essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution."
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss the “govt’s role in promoting business interests of Adani Group."
Vikas Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar, who was chopped into pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, while demanding the trial to be fast tracked said that in a few months, it will be an entire year of his daughter’s death and he did not know when will he perform last rites of his daughter.
While talking to reporters after attending a hearing in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Vikas Walkar said that in the interest of justice, the case should be heard in a time-bound manner in a fast-track court.
Advocate Seema Kushwaha, the counsel appearing on behalf of Vikas Walkar, said that she would shortly move a petition in the Delhi High Court for time-bound proceedings in a fast-track court.
A Delhi court on Monday pulled up the police for not producing the case diary of the Nikki Yadav murder and has asked the investigation officer (IO) to come with it on Tuesday. In the murder case, main accused Sahil Gehlot had allegedly strangled 23-year-old Yadav near Kashmiri Gate on February 10 and married another woman on the same day. Four days later, Yadav’s body was found in a fridge at a dhaba, owned by Gehlot, in Mitraon village on the outskirts of Delhi.
Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Paras Dalal of Dwarka court extended the judicial custody of all the six accused including Gehlot by one day, that is Tuesday.
The Metropolitan Magistrate directed the IO to produce the case diary and pagination of the same on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida visited Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi on Monday. Kishida, who arrived in Delhi this morning on a nearly 27-hour visit, also tried Gol Gappe, Lassi and Aam Panna at the park. READ MORE
The Union home ministry has said that a reply from Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Delhi budget is “awaited for the last four days". L-G VK Saxena had raised some concerns regarding fiscal interest. While the action sought should be immediate, the AAP government is yet to submit its reply, the ministry stated. READ MORE
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to allow him to speak in the house over his democracy remarks made in London, sources said on Monday. Gandhi met Birla last week after his return from the UK.
They said that Gandhi wants to speak in the Lok Sabha to clarify his remarks made in London, over which the BJP is demanding an apology from him after accusing him of insulting the country and its institutions on foreign soil.
The BJP is also accusing the Congress leader of seeking foreign intervention as “democracy in India is under threat".
As Parliament remained paralysed for the sixth day in a row due to protests from rival sides, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said an “unambiguous apology" from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the UK that democracy in India is “under attack" could end the logjam.
Several opposition parties, on their part, accused the government that it does not want Parliament to function and is finding ways to divert attention from their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe (JPC) into allegations against the Adani Group.
In a repeat of events since the start of the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament on March 13, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned without transacting any business due to the protests by the treasury benches against Gandhi for his London remarks and by the opposition over its demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.
For Tuesday, the weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 26 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.
According to the government’s air quality forecast agency SAFAR, moderate surface winds are likely to maintain dispersion and air quality.
“Overall air quality is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘upper end of satisfactory’ for the next three days due to moderate dispersion by surface wind speed as well as wash out by likely rain spells," it said.
For the subsequent six days, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ category.
Delhi on Monday received the highest 24-hour rainfall for March in the past three years, recording 6.6 mm precipitation in just three hours, the India Meteorological Department said. The Safdarjung observatory, the national capital’s primary weather station, recorded 6.6 mm rainfall. The rain was accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds up to 32 kilometres per hour and thunderstorms, the weather office said.
“Monday’s rainfall was the highest in 24 hours recorded in three years in March," a Met official said.
Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Monday evening, sending people scurrying for cover. Commuters also faced waterlogging and traffic snarls while navigating the roads.
Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday will hear the bail petition of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is currently in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the national capital.
Sisodia was on Monday produced before the court virtually as presently he is in Custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 22. The court on Monday extended the judicial custody of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for further 14 days, in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.
Special Judge MK Nagpal on Monday extended Sisodia’s Judicial custody till April 3, 2023. The bail petition in the matter is listed for arguements on March 21, 2023.
Before leaving for the ED office, BRS leader K Kavitha will address the media at 9:00 am, where she will display all her phones before the media, which ED claims that she had allegedly destroyed, said sources.
BRS leader K Kavitha was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate for more than 10 hours on Monday in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and has been called again on March 21, officials said.
She has been called again on Tuesday, official sources said. The 44-year-old MLC daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was first questioned in the case on March 11 for around nine hours following which she was summoned again on March 16.
Kavitha had skipped the deposition last week citing her pending plea before the Supreme Court for relief against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action in the case. The federal probe agency rejected her claims and asked her to depose on March 20. The apex court has decided to hear her petition on March 24.
Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court extended Judicial Custody of former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy scam case April 3 on Monday. CBI had sought further extension of the judicial custody by 14 days, saying that investigation is still pending. READ MORE
A fresh row seems to have sparked between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the Centre has put on hold the presentation of the Delhi government’s budget in the Assembly on Tuesday. Bracing the stage at the News18 India Chaupal event, Kejriwal accused the central government of ‘gundagardi.’ READ MORE
Meanwhile, after quizzing BRS leader K Kavitha for more than 10 hours on Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned her again on Tuesday for questioning in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.
A Delhi court will also hear the bail petition of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is currently in ED custody in connection with the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the Delhi excise policy.
Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain will also be produced in a court today in the money laundering case. The court will hear ED’s final arguments on the bail plea of Jain and 2 others in the case.
Parliament LIVE Updates: The ruckus in Parliament is expected to continue with the Tregary bench and Opposition locking horns on Rahul Gandhi vs joint parliamentary committee probe in the Adani case.
The first week of the second leg of the budget session was one of the least productive, as the parliamentary proceedings were disrupted this week without transacting any business. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology for the remarks that he made in London recently about democratic backsliding in India.
Meanwhile, the Congress-led Opposition continued its demand for the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe allegations against the Adani Group of companies. The government now has only two weeks to get the Union Budget for FY 2023-2024 passed in Parliament.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may speak in Parliament today. On Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said time was sought for Rahul Gandhi to speak in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and he will make his statement if allowed.
Kharge also slammed the BJP-led government over the Delhi Police team reaching Gandhi’s residence on Sunday to inquire about his “women are still being sexually assaulted” statement made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
“They are trying to divert attention from the issues we have been raising. It has been 46 days since the yatra was completed and they are asking now, ‘whom did you meet’. Lakhs of people connected with the yatra and met him (Gandhi) for five minutes and they are asking to identify people,” Kharge told reporters here on Monday before leaving to attend Parliament.
Delhi Budget LIVE Updates: Speaking at a News 18 programme on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal charged that the Centre was resorting to “gundagardi” and that it was for the first time in the history of the country that a budget of a government was put on hold.
Sources in the Delhi government said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stopped the Kejriwal government’s budget and it will not be tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.
As the chief minister lashed out at the Centre, sources in the MHA said the ministry has sought clarification from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government as its budget proposal had a high allocation for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.
Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot denied the charges as lies. The total budget size was Rs 78,800 crore, out of which 22,000 crore was earmarked for expenditure on infrastructure and just Rs 550 crore on advertisements, he said.
The allocation for advertisement was the same as in last year’s budget, he added.
There was no clarity yet on when the budget will be presented in the Assembly. The ongoing budget session of the Assembly is scheduled to conclude on March 23.
Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday tabled an outcome budget of the Kejriwal government and the economic survey, 2022-23.
Earlier in the day, the Assembly was adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.
Delhi Liquorgate LIVE Updates: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday will hear the bail petition of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy scam case. The court on Monday extended the judicial custody of the AAP leader for further 14 days, in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.
In his bail plea in a trial court, Sisodia stated that no fruitful purpose would be served to keep him in custody as all the recoveries have already been made.
He also stated that he has joined the investigation as and when called for by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The other accused persons arrested in this case have already been granted bail.
Sisodia further stated that he holds the important constitutional post of Deputy CM of Delhi and has deep roots in the society.
Sisodia was recently also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering matter related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).
