Trends :J&K Terror OpManipur ViolenceWrestlers' ProtestHealth NewsSudan Conflict
Home » India » Delhi Logs 272 Covid Cases with 8.39 Pc Positivity Rate, One Death

Delhi Logs 272 Covid Cases with 8.39 Pc Positivity Rate, One Death

Delhi on Sunday saw 405 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 11.2 per cent and three deaths

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 23:15 IST

New Delhi, India

A crowded Sarojni Nagar market in New Delhi. (PTI photo)
A crowded Sarojni Nagar market in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

Delhi recorded 272 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent and one fatality on Wednesday, according to data shared by the city government’s health department.

The number of active cases stands at 1,971 of which 1,532 are in home isolation.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi’s case tally climbed to 20,39,542 and the death toll rose to 26,634, the bulletin said.

The 272 cases emerged from 3,241 tests conducted the previous day.  On Tuesday, Delhi reported 289 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 9.74 per cent and one fatality. The city logged 259 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 14.3 per cent and two deaths the day before.

The national capital on Sunday saw 405 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 11.2 per cent and three deaths. On Saturday, the city recorded 564 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.93 per cent and one fatality.

Advertisement

According to the bulletin issued on Wednesday, only 172 of the 7,976 Covid-19 beds in the national capital are occupied.

RELATED NEWS

The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: May 03, 2023, 23:15 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 23:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week