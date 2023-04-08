Home » India » Delhi: Major Fire in Plastic Godown in Tikri Kalan, No Casualties

Delhi: Major Fire in Plastic Godown in Tikri Kalan, No Casualties

The blaze was reported at 1.24 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 08:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Massive fire breaks out in a plastic godown at PVC market in Tikri Kalan (ANI Photo)
A major fire broke out in a plastic godown early Saturday in outer Delhi’s Tikri Kalan area, authorities said. No casualty has been reported yet.

The blaze was reported at 1.24 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

Firemen are still trying to contain the blaze.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 08, 2023, 08:59 IST
