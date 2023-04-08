Delhi: Major Fire in Plastic Godown in Tikri Kalan, No Casualties

A major fire broke out in a plastic godown early Saturday in outer Delhi’s Tikri Kalan area, authorities said. No casualty has been reported yet.
The blaze was reported at 1.24 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.
Firemen are still trying to contain the blaze.
Read all the Latest India News here
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published: April 08, 2023, 08:59 IST
last updated: April 08, 2023, 08:59 IST