Trends :Mumbai RainsUniform Civil CodeDelhi RapeEid 2023Weather Change Illness
Home » India » Delhi: Man Electrocuted to Death on Flooded Street – Second Case in 48 Hrs

Delhi: Man Electrocuted to Death on Flooded Street – Second Case in 48 Hrs

A man, named Suhail, was electrocuted to death by a live wire lying in a street flooded with rain water this morning

Advertisement

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 20:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Earlier, a woman died of electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station after she touched an electric pole at a waterlogged area on Sunday morning. (ANI file)
Earlier, a woman died of electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station after she touched an electric pole at a waterlogged area on Sunday morning. (ANI file)

Days after a woman was electrocuted to death at New Delhi Railway Station, a similar case was reported in the national capital on Tuesday.

A man, named Suhail, was electrocuted to death by a live wire lying in a street flooded with rain water this morning, India Today reported. Suhail was in Delhi to meet a relative.

Earlier, a woman died of electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station after she touched an electric pole at a waterlogged area on Sunday morning.

The incident is said to have taken place at the Paharganj side entry, near the taxi stand, at the New Delhi Railway Station. An unnoticed naked wire at the waterlogged area led to the mishap.

Advertisement

The victim, identified as Sakshi Ahuja, had reached the railway station at around 5 AM to catch a train. She was accompanied by two more women and three kids.

The victim was supposed to catch Bhopal Shatabdi. In an attempt to dodge the waterlogged area, Sakshi caught an electric pole due to which she got electrocuted.

The people present there tried to save and took her to the hospital but she was declare brought dead. Sakshi was a resident of Delhi’s Preet Vihar.

Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railway, said that from the preliminary investigation, it seems that this incident happened due to current due to accumulation of water after rain. “It appears that there was current leakage from the cable due to insulation failure and it is not any lack on the part of Railways. An investigation is being done to ensure that such an incident does not happen again. Electrical safety drive has been started in Delhi circle so that such an incident does not happen again," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)has sent notices to the chairman of the Railway Board, the Delhi government and the city police chief after a woman died of electrocution on the New Delhi Railway Station complex.

Advertisement

In a statement, the NHRC said that besides civic and electricity authorities, the Indian Railways also “seemingly failed to keep a vigil on such life-threatening lapses" at the station, which is one of the busiest public places of Delhi.

These incidents were reported after the monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Social Media PDA Post Marriage Has The Internet In A Meltdown
  • Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
  • Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike
  • Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important

    • Light rainfall was recorded in parts of Delhi early Tuesday, and the minimum temperature dropped to 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city received 5.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 27, 2023, 19:43 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 20:15 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App