Trends :PM Modi Rain NewsPragati Maidan TunnelBarack ObamaAmrik Sukhdev Dhaba
Home » India » Delhi Man Snatches Woman's Gold Earrings, Swallows Them When Caught

Delhi Man Snatches Woman's Gold Earrings, Swallows Them When Caught

The elderly woman's two daughters-in-law were around and they rushed to her help and managed to drag the man off his motorcycle and called the public

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 11:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Police said that the suspect was under observation, and there was no apparent danger due to the swallowing (Representational image/PTI)
Police said that the suspect was under observation, and there was no apparent danger due to the swallowing (Representational image/PTI)

In a bid to destroy evidence, a man swallowed the gold earrings he snatched from a 50-year-old woman after he was caught in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur, police said. The incident happened at 10 pm on Thursday night when the man on a motorcycle was caught by the victim Phoolan Devi, and her two daughters-in-law after he snatched her both earrings, according to reports.

The suspect has been identified as Mohammad Nasir, 34, who allegedly also snatched the woman’s handbag, which contained some cash and identification cards, from outside her home while she was returning from a funeral, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The suspect, who has a criminal history, was admitted to a hospital and is being given medicines to make him excrete the swallowed earrings, HT reported quoting Joy Tirkey, deputy commissioner of police (northeast).

Advertisement

In her complaint, Devi, a homemaker who lives with her two sons and their families in Usmanpur, told the police that she was outside her house when a man on a motorcycle stopped near her.

He then approached her and grabbed both her ears and pulled her earrings, Devi told police.

The elderly woman’s two daughters-in-law were around and they rushed to her help and managed to drag the man off his motorcycle and called the public.

“However, he quickly popped both the earrings in his mouth and began chewing them before swallowing them," she said, according to the report.

Later, police was called who took the suspect to a hospital, while Devi was also treated for the injuries she sustained on her ears.

top videos
  • Prabhas Charging A Whopping Rs 150 Crore For 'Project K' Despite 'Adipurush' Debacle? Netizens React
  • Malaika Arora Rides Down 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' Nostalgia Train; So Does SRK | Pasoori Remake Upsets Fans
  • Sex And The City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Indian Designer | Desi Designers Who Went Global
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral

    • As per the police, Devi has been then discharged, but her snatched earrings are yet to be retrieved.

    Police said that the suspect was under observation, and there was no apparent danger due to the swallowing.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 25, 2023, 11:09 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 11:09 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App