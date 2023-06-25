Delhi Man Snatches Woman's Gold Earrings, Swallows Them When Caught

In a bid to destroy evidence, a man swallowed the gold earrings he snatched from a 50-year-old woman after he was caught in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur, police said. The incident happened at 10 pm on Thursday night when the man on a motorcycle was caught by the victim Phoolan Devi, and her two daughters-in-law after he snatched her both earrings, according to reports.

The suspect has been identified as Mohammad Nasir, 34, who allegedly also snatched the woman’s handbag, which contained some cash and identification cards, from outside her home while she was returning from a funeral, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The suspect, who has a criminal history, was admitted to a hospital and is being given medicines to make him excrete the swallowed earrings, HT reported quoting Joy Tirkey, deputy commissioner of police (northeast).

In her complaint, Devi, a homemaker who lives with her two sons and their families in Usmanpur, told the police that she was outside her house when a man on a motorcycle stopped near her.

He then approached her and grabbed both her ears and pulled her earrings, Devi told police.

The elderly woman’s two daughters-in-law were around and they rushed to her help and managed to drag the man off his motorcycle and called the public.

“However, he quickly popped both the earrings in his mouth and began chewing them before swallowing them," she said, according to the report.

Later, police was called who took the suspect to a hospital, while Devi was also treated for the injuries she sustained on her ears.