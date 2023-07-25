Delhi: Man Stabbed to Death While Resisting Mobile Phone Snatching Attempt; 2 Arrested

In a mobile snatching incident reported on Sunday in Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla, a man was killed while trying to resist the attempt by the snatchers. Two people have been arrested in the case and are being interrogated.

26-year-old deceased Ajeet, who was a factory worker, was stabbed when he and his friend were passing by an isolated stretch near Inderlok Metro Station, TOI reported.

Then three unidentified snatchers approached them on a bike and asked them to hand over their phones and when the victim resisted their attempt and refused to give away his phone.

A scuffle broke out between the duo and the robbers and they stabbed Ajeet as his friend managed to run away from the spot. They took away Ajeet’s mobile phone too.

According to Delhi police, they received information from a private hospital regarding the incident.

“Our team rushed to the hospital and was informed there that the victim had been declared dead on arrival. Crime and forensic teams inspected the spot," a senior police officer told TOI.

As per the preliminary probe, the arrested men were identified as Irfan alias Ballu (22) and Sanjeev (24) and are residents of Wazirpur.

The police also said that all the accused have a criminal history and have been involved in similar incidents in the past.