Delhi Man Checks Into 5-Star Hotel, Leaves After 603 Days Without Paying | Guess The Bill

A man has been booked for staying at an upscale hotel in Delhi’s Aerocity for two years without making any payment. The man reportedly owes the hotel, Roseate House in Delhi’s Aerocity, Rs 58 lakh for his two-year long stay at the property.

The hotel, located near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, has lodged a case at IGI Airport police station.

An FIR was lodged recently by Vinod Malhotra, an authorised representative of Bird Airports Hotel Private Limited, which operates Roseate. The FIR said that the guest, identified as Ankush Dutta, stayed for 603 days which cost Rs 58 lakh but checked out without paying a single penny.

The FIR alleges that Prem Prakash, head of Front Office Department of the hotel, who was authorised to decide room rates and had access to the hotel computer system to track dues of all guests, allowed Dutta’s long stay violating the hotel norms, a PTI report mentioned.

The hotel management suspects that Prakash might have received some cash amount from Dutta for letting him overstay by manipulating its in-house software system that maintains and monitors stay/visit of guests and their accounts, the report said.

“A criminal conspiracy was hatched by guest Mr Ankush Dutta along with some known and unknown hotel staff, including Mr Prem Prakash with a motive to gain wrongfully and deprive the hotel of its rightful dues," the FIR said.

“In pursuance of the said conspiracy, the alleged staff of the hotel forged, deleted, added accounts entries and falsified a large number of entries in the account of the said guest Ankush Dutta in the Opera software system of the hotel," it added.

How Did The Guest Pull This Off

The hotel has alleged that Ankush Dutta checked in on May 30, 2019 and booked a room for one night. He was supposed to check out the very next day, May 31, but kept on extending his stay till January 22, 2021.

As per hotel norms, CEO and Financial Controller (FC) need to be informed if a guest’s pending outstanding dues exceed 72 hours. However, Prakash didn’t send Dutta’s dues to the CEO and FC of the hotel.

According to the FIR, Prakash didn’t make any outstanding payment report from May 30, 2019 to October 25, 2019. Even when he created the outstanding payment report after October 25, he forged it by clubbing pending bills of other unrelated guests into one bill with the motive to camouflage the pending dues of Dutta.

The hotel has alleged that Prakash resorted to various modus operandi to help Dutta enjoy a long stay there. He even fudged the account to show that other guests, who stayed in the hotel, paid for Dutta which turned out to be fabricated.

“The scrutiny of record of the alleged officials of the hotel revealed that they created several fake and false pending bills to benefit Ankush Dutta by adopting various ways like by removing room nights from his bills, transferring his debits into the bills of other guests’ bills, using settled bills of other guests by incorporating his name in the bill, etc," the FIR MENTIONED.

Dutta had paid three cheques of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 7 lakh and Rs 20 lakh at different dates but all of them bounced, and Prakash didn’t bring this fact to the notice of the hotel management.

The hotel has demanded a strict legal action against the culprits for “they have committed criminal offences, criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and falsification of accounts".