Delhi Man Steals Mobile Phone, Transfers Money Via Banking App; Arrested

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones and transferring money to his account via the banking apps installed in those, police said on Saturday.

The accused Samson Sachdeva, a resident of Kishan Garh Village, was found to be involved in seven cases earlier, they said.

A complainant, whose mobile phone was stolen at Hauz Khas metro station, found after getting a new SIM that someone had transferred Rs 4,49,477 (Rs 4.49 lakh) from the four credit cards linked to the Paytm app installed in his device, a senior police officer said.