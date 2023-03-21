'Fought With Fiance, Patched Up Later': Woman Who Was Forcibly Pushed Into Car in Delhi's Mangolpuri

Days after a video from Delhi’s Mangolpuri of a man pushing a woman forcibly into a car went viral, the woman in question released a video message saying the incident happened because there was a “misunderstanding" between her and her fiance.

The video that surfaced on Sunday showed a man in a white t-shirt grabbing the woman by the collar and pushing her violently into the car - a taxi with a yellow number plate. As the video started being circulated on social media, police sprung into action and traced the car to Gurugram’s Ratan Vihar from its registration number.

The girl in the video has now made a video to clarify things. She said, “The incident that happened was because of a misunderstanding between me and my fiance…we had a fight over a personal reason, later we patched up. I want to thank Delhi Police for being available 24 hours for the safety of girls."

The video showed the man thrashing the woman after pushing her inside the car and then going on to sit on the front seat while another man in a black t-shirt got inside the car and sat next to the woman.

Police had said that two boys and a girl had booked a vehicle from Rohini to Vikaspuri through Uber, adding that a scuffle broke out between them on the way.

