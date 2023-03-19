Home » India » Man Forcibly Pushes Woman into Car in Delhi's Mangolpuri, Video Goes Viral; Vehicle Traced

Man Forcibly Pushes Woman into Car in Delhi's Mangolpuri, Video Goes Viral; Vehicle Traced

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media, showing a man in a white t-shirt grabbing the woman by the collar and pushing her violently into the car - a taxi with a yellow number plate

Advertisement

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 09:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Police said a probe is underway into the incident.
Delhi Police said a probe is underway into the incident.

A man was seen in a video beating a woman and forcibly making her sit in a car on a busy road near Mangolpuri flyover in Delhi on Saturday. The vehicle and driver have been traced.

Police said that a team of personnel was sent to Gurugram’s Ratan Vihar where the car is from.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media, showing a man in a white t-shirt grabbing the woman by the collar and pushing her violently into the car - a taxi with a yellow number plate.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The man thrashes the woman after pushing her inside the car and then goes onto sit on the front seat while another man in a black t-shirt gets inside the car and sits next to the woman.

Giving an update on the matter on Sunday, police said that two boys and a girl had booked a vehicle from Rohini to Vikaspuri through Uber, adding that a scuffle broke out between them on the way.

After the argument, the girl wanted to leave, police said.

“It is seen in the video that the boy forcibly pushes the girl inside the car. Further probe underway," Delhi Police said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Nayanika SenguptaA Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers gene...Read More

first published: March 19, 2023, 08:56 IST
last updated: March 19, 2023, 09:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week