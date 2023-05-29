Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Garment Shop in Lajpat Nagar Market; No Casualty Reported

A massive fire broke out in Delhi’s Central Market Lajpat Nagar on Monday. While the intensity of the fire is still unclear but 13 fire tenders have already reached the spot.

Visuals emerging from the site show heavy flames and thick smoke coming out from a centrally located complex as locals are rushing to help.

As per the fire department, the fire broke out in a garment shop on the first and second floors of the building.

No casualties have been reported so far.