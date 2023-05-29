Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
Home » India » Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Garment Shop in Lajpat Nagar Market; No Casualty Reported

Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Garment Shop in Lajpat Nagar Market; No Casualty Reported

Visuals emerging from the site show heavy flames and thick smoke coming out from a centrally located complex

Advertisement

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 18:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Massive fire breaks out in Lajpat Nagar.
Massive fire breaks out in Lajpat Nagar.

A massive fire broke out in Delhi’s Central Market Lajpat Nagar on Monday. While the intensity of the fire is still unclear but 13 fire tenders have already reached the spot.

Visuals emerging from the site show heavy flames and thick smoke coming out from a centrally located complex as locals are rushing to help.

As per the fire department, the fire broke out in a garment shop on the first and second floors of the building.

No casualties have been reported so far.

top videos
  • Sonakshi In Dahaad; Sanya In Kathal, Shefali In Delhi Crime & More | How Female Cops Save The Day
  • Kirti Kulhari Chops Off Her Hair | Shraddha, Anushka & Kriti Also Approve Of The Summer Hairdo Trend
  • Suffering From Hypertension? Say Goodbye To Stress In 30 Seconds The Malaika Arora Way!
  • Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Family | Ram Charan Announces New Venture | Deepika Glows In Cartier
  • Vicky, Sara, Ranveer Cheer For Team CSK On IPL Win | Nick Jonas Praises Tiger Shroff | News Wrap
    • Follow us on

    first published: May 29, 2023, 17:23 IST
    last updated: May 29, 2023, 18:15 IST
    Read More