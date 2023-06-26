Delhi Merchant Navy Personnel Abducted: 4 Arrested Within 12 Hours, Toy Gun, Car Seized

With the arrest of the four accused, the Delhi Police solved the abduction case involving a Merchant Navy personnel within 12 hours.

According to the police, the accused asked for Rs 12 lakh from Manjeet, who works in the Merchant Navy. Of the total amount, Rs 3.5 lakh was given in cash and the remaining Rs 1.5 lakh was paid online.

According to sources, the accused – Akshay and Abhishek — are childhood friends of the victim. Abhishek wanted to send one of his relatives – Karambir — to New Zealand, so he contacted Gursimran who had earlier sent him to Thailand and Malaysia.

Gursimran met Manjeet on Facebook and sought his help to send Karambir to New Zealand. During investigation, it revealed that Rs 7 lakh was paid to Manjeet for required documentation. On June 23, Karambir was deported at the IGI Airport, Delhi due to lack of proper documents. Thereafter, on the same day, the accused called Manjeet at a hotel in Mahipalpur, Delhi. They started pressuring Manjeet to return their money and assaulted him, said police. An amount of Rs 3.5 lakh was allegedly paid to the accused and the victim sought time to repay the remaining amount.