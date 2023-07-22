Delhi Metro Operations to Be Regulated on Blue Line Section on Sunday Due to Maintenance Work

Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Blue Line will be regulated in the initial few hours on July 23 due to a planned maintenance work, officials said on Friday.

The affected section will be between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House metro stations.

"To undertake the scheduled maintenance work between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations on the Blue Line (Line-3&4 i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) on July 2023 (Sunday), train services on the Line will be regulated," the DMRC said in a statement.

According to the plan, train services will not be available between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House metro stations till 6 AM from the start of revenue service. Hence, Barakhamba Road Metro station will remain closed till resumption of train services on this section i.e. up to 6 AM, it said.

In rest of the sections of Blue Line i.e., from Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House to Noida City Centre/Vaishali, train services will continue to remain available as per normal time table during this period.