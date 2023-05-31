Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
Home » India » Delhi: Minor Girl Raped, Impregnated by Distant Relative

Delhi: Minor Girl Raped, Impregnated by Distant Relative

A case under IPC section 376(2)N (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, has been registered

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 13:57 IST

New Delhi, India

The matter came to light on Tuesday when the girl visited a hospital following abdominal pain (Representative Image/ Reuters)
The matter came to light on Tuesday when the girl visited a hospital following abdominal pain (Representative Image/ Reuters)

A 16-year-old girl here was allegedly raped and impregnated by a distant relative, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light on Tuesday when the girl visited a hospital following abdominal pain. Her medical check-up revealed that she was six weeks pregnant, they said.

According to police, the minor was counselled by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). She alleged that she was sexually abused by a man from Uttar Pradesh who was related to her aunt. She also claimed that the accused came to her house in Delhi and assaulted her again.

“A case under IPC section 376(2)N (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, has been registered and investigation is in progress," a police officer said.

top videos
  • Sonakshi In Dahaad; Sanya In Kathal, Shefali In Delhi Crime & More | How Female Cops Save The Day
  • Kirti Kulhari Chops Off Her Hair | Shraddha, Anushka & Kriti Also Approve Of The Summer Hairdo Trend
  • Suffering From Hypertension? Say Goodbye To Stress In 30 Seconds The Malaika Arora Way!
  • Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Family | Ram Charan Announces New Venture | Deepika Glows In Cartier
  • Vicky, Sara, Ranveer Cheer For Team CSK On IPL Win | Nick Jonas Praises Tiger Shroff | News Wrap

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: May 31, 2023, 13:57 IST
    last updated: May 31, 2023, 13:57 IST
    Read More