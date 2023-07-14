Delhi Continues to Battle Deluge, More Rains Likely Today; 3 Boys Drown in Floodwater | 10 Points

As parts of Delhi continue to battle with floodwaters and traffic snarls caused by it, Yamuna water level on Friday showed signs of calming as it came down below 208 metres for the first time in the last 48 hours. At 11 pm, the water level was recorded at 207.98 metres. On Thursday, it started rising after remaining stable for three hours and reached a height of 208.66 metres by 7 pm, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today conducted a survey at the ITO intersection and Rajghat as a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered damage due to waterlogging.

Advertisement

Several areas in the city, including Red Fort, Kashmere Gate, Civil Lines, Rajghat, and ITO, have been submerged in water after the Yamuna breached its banks following days of heavy rain in the city and the release of water from Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage, prompting the evacuation of thousands from low-lying areas. The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

Here are 10 highlights on the flood situation in Delhi-NCR: