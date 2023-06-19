Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Madhya Pradesh Section Almost Ready, May be Inaugurated in July-August

Another section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is all set for inauguration as the work on the 244-kilometer stretch in Madhya Pradesh is almost complete and is likely to be opened for the public around July-August, officials aware of the matter told News18.

One section of this e-way — from Sohna in Haryana to Dausa in Rajasthan — has already been inaugurated in February this year.

Speaking to News18, an official from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the stretch in Madhya Pradesh is complete and only finishing is left. The official explained that work on eight of the nine packages of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway passing through the state have been completed.

“The basic structure is ready. Some finishing is left that will be completed in the next couple of days. This section in Madhya Pradesh is likely to be inaugurated in July or August," the official said, seeking anonymity.

It is also important to note that April 30 was the target date for completion of work in Madhya Pradesh as per the official documents.

The stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway passing through Madhya Pradesh will cover Mandsaur, Ratlam and Jhabua districts and will connect major cities, including Garoth, Jaora, Ratlam, and Thandla in the state.

The construction on the 1,386-km Delhi-Mumbai expressway is underway at a high pace. The entire section is expected to be completed by next year. One of the sections of this expressway — the 246-km Sohna-Dausa-Lalsot section — was inaugurated on February 12. It was developed at a cost of over Rs 12,150 crore. With this, the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur has reduced to around 3.5 hours from five hours earlier.

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will connect Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. It is being developed at a cost of about Rs 1 lakh crore.

Once completed, the 1,386-km expressway will be India’s longest and reduce the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to half — from nearly 24 hours currently to 12 hours. It will also shorten the distance by nearly 200 km — from 1,424 km to 1,242 km.