Delhi, Mumbai To See Hotter Days in June; Low-pressure System Delays Monsoon in Kerala

After a slight relief because of the rain, Delhi and Mumbai are likely to go back to usual June weather over the next few days.

In the coming weeks, the temperature is expected to fluctuate between 38 and 42 degrees Celsius with little to no possibility of rainfall. However, the nights and evenings are likely to be less warm, with the temperature dropping to approximately 30 degrees Celsius.

The formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea and its intensification in the next two days is expected to critically influence the advance of the monsoon towards the Kerala coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The weather department, however, did not give a tentative date for the arrival of the monsoon in Kerala.

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather said the monsoon onset over Kerala may happen on June 8 or June 9 but it is expected to be a “meek and mild entry".

Advertisement

The IMD said the cloud mass is more organised and concentrated over the southeast Arabian Sea due to the formation of a low-pressure area and there has been some reduction of clouds off the Kerala coast.

Mumbai To Get Warmer

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to have warm and humid weather in the upcoming days. The city may encounter random rain with infrequent heavy rainfall when the monsoon season begins later this week.

As per the recent weather forecast, daytime temperatures may fluctuate between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime temperature could stay around 26-28 degrees Celsius.

Light Rains Likely in Delhi

The weather department said that according to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the air quality in Delhi is likely to remain in the moderate category from June 6 to June 8.

Advertisement

Very light rain or drizzle towards the night has been forecast for Delhi on Tuesday, even as the minimum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. Traces of rainfall — 0.4 mm — was recorded in the last 24 hours starting 8:30 AM on Monday.

The relative humidity on Tuesday morning stood at 63 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said. The weather office has forecast possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards night.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius. Delhiites experienced warm weather conditions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

Advertisement

Monsoon Arrival Delayed in Kerala

Advertisement

According to report by PTI, Skymet Weather said the low-pressure area is expected to intensify into a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea and may strengthen further around midweek. “These powerful weather systems in the Arabian Sea spoil the advancement of the monsoon deep inland. Under their influence, the monsoon stream may reach coastal parts but will struggle to penetrate beyond the Western Ghats," it said.