Delhi Murder Accused 'Has No Regret', Bought Knife from U'khand to Kill 'GF'; Police Gets 2-Day Custody | Latest

Shahbad Dairy murder accused Sahil (20) allegedly bought a knife from Uttarakhand’s Haridwar nearly 20 days ago to stab his ‘girlfriend’, police sources told News18.

The sources further said that the 16-year-old victim had threatened to go to the police if Sahil, an AC repairman by profession, did not keep his distance. A report by NDTV quoted police as saying that she even used a toy pistol to scare him away.

The report further said that during his overnight interrogation, Sahil told police that he had no regrets. News agency ANI quoted their sources as saying that the accused went to Delhi’s Rithala area and dumped the knife before taking a bus to Bulandshahr.

Meanwhile, Delhi police has got two-day custody of the accused after he was presented before a court. The remand was granted after the officers told the court that they have not recovered the weapon used in the murder and hence custody was required.

‘Sakshi Lay Dead on Street for 30 Minutes’

The sensational murder of a 16-year-old in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area was reportedly witnessed by some bystanders and passersby. But none apparently made called the police for around 25 to 30 minutes, even as the dead girl lay in a corner.

A report by Indian Express quoted DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh as saying that around 9.35 pm, a police informer informed the beat staff regarding the murder of a girl and asked them to come immediately. The time stamp on the CCTV footage of the incident, however, shows its time being captured as 8.45 pm.

“Though time stamps on CCTVs aren’t accurate, we found there was a delay of 25-30 minutes in reporting the crime. None of the locals or passerby seen in the CCTV made a PCR call. The body was lying at the spot and was later found by our informer. The informer called the beat officer around 9.35 pm. There was no delay in police teams responding to the incident as the beat staff reached the spot within minutes," the report quoted an officer.

‘Why Should We Intervene?’

The police’s statement corroborated by nearby residents, who shared their hesitation in intervening during the time of the murder. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a man, whose house is located right behind the murder spot, said the sound of his television set was too loud for him to hear the cries.

“But if people living right outside the house where the murder happened did not intervene, why would we," the report quoted the man, who refused to identify himself.

The report further quoted a mother of one, Alka, who ran outside to get her six year-old son after hearing screams. “As soon as I spotted my son playing on the street, I pulled him indoors. It was frightening," the report quoted Alka.

The HT report mentioned that it is clearly visible in the CCTV footage that people mostly men, kept walking before some turning their heads as 20-year-old Sahil pinned the 16-year-old girl to a wall in a narrow lane and stabbed her at least 16 times.

One of the passersby even stopped for a second to peak at the brutality but then moved on silently. The report stated that the alley, where the crime took place, was bright with lights from adjacent houses. However, the street was suddenly deserted with just the dead girl when Sahil finally stepped and walked away.

Barely a second later, a few men appeared, seemingly alarmed. But as Sahil appeared again and started kicking on the stone slab still lying on the body, the men, like everybody else, walked away, the HT report stated.

Shahbad Dairy Murder: How Was the Minor Girl Killed

• Sahil brutally killed the 16-year-old girl Sunday evening by stabbing her over 20 times and bludgeoning her to death with a cement slab.

• In all, the girl, Sakshi, was found to have 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was ruptured. The final autopsy report is awaited, police said.

• The accused was arrested from Bulandshahr after a call from his aunt to his father was traced to a location in Uttar Pradesh.

• Sahil (20) had switched off his mobile phone after the incident and headed for his aunt’s house. “A phone by his aunt (bua) to his father informing him about Sahil’s sudden arrival helped police to nab him from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh," a senior police officer said.

• Sahil told police during investigation that he was been in a relationship with the victim since June 2021.

• The girl had stopped talking to Sahil a few days ago, and had a fight with Sahil a day before she was killed, police said.

• “The girl was in relationship with Sahil since 2021, but of late they often fought over things and shared a strained relationship. She eventually stopped talking to him and wanted to end her relationship with him, but he kept approaching her and wanted to reunite with her," the officer said. “… Even on Saturday, they had a fight which further worsened their relation. This could be the reason behind the murder," he said.

Why Was the Minor Girl Killed

• A preliminary probe revealed that the accused was enraged after his break-up. He suspected that she had started talking to her former boyfriend and got into a relationship with him. He had also apparently threatened to kill her.

• Police are also trying to know more about a tattoo the victim had on her hand bearing the name “Praveen" which they say could also be a cause of frequent fights between Sahil and the girl and her eventual killing.

(With inputs from PTI)