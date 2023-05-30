Delhi Murder: New Video Shows Accused Waiting for Teen Girl Moments Before Killing | WATCH

A day after a 20-year-old was arrested for brutally stabbing and bludgeoning his alleged girlfriend to death in a busy street in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, a new CCTV footage shows the accused waiting for the victim moments before the attack.

Sahil stabbed 16-year-old Sakshi more than 20 times before proceeding to bludgeon her with a cement slab, killing her on Sunday. She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was ruptured, the post mortem report revealed.

A recently surfaced security camera footage that went viral on social media shows Sahil engaged in a conversation with a person just at the exact location where he would later kill Sakshi moments later.

During their interaction, Sahil converses with a person for a brief period before the latter departs, as shown in the video. Sahil seemed to be waiting at that spot for the arrival of the teen girl, officials said.

According to officials the girl had stopped talking to Sahil a few days prior and had a argument with him the day before the incident. They revealed that the girl had been in a relationship with Sahil since 2021, but their dynamic had become increasingly strained, leading to frequent arguments. Eventually, she decided to cut off contact with him and expressed her desire to completely end the relationship. However, Sahil persisted in trying to reconcile with her, despite her wishes to move on, official said.

In addition, the police are actively investigating a tattoo on the victim’s hand that displays the name ‘Praveen.’ They believe that Praveen may have played a role in the frequent disputes between Sahil and the girl, eventually leading to her tragic demise.

Shocking CCTV Footage

The shocking video of the incident captured on CCTV shows the attack happening on the busy street with people seen passing by, staring in alarm, but not doing anything to stop the Sahil. The chilling video shows Sahil walking away from Sakshi after she slumps on the ground before abruptly turning back to strike her once more with the slab and departing the scene.

Special Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said lack of help from passerby during the crime shows a “shocking level of insensitivity." “We will demand the strictest punishment for the accused. The fact that nobody came forward to help the victim reflects a shocking level of insensitivity," he said.

According to the police, there was a considerable delay of approximately 25 minutes before they were informed about the incident. None of the bystanders present at the scene made an emergency call to the Police Control Room (PCR). Instead, it was a police informer who brought the incident and a team was promptly dispatched to the location, arriving at around 9:30 pm.

How Sahil Was Arrested

Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh on following a lead from a phone call made by Sahil’s aunt to his father. It was revealed that Sahil had turned off his mobile phone after the incident and had taken a bus to his aunt’s residence in Bulandshahr.

After his arrest, he underwent a medical examination in Bulandshahr before being transported to the national capital on Monday evening.

Knife Purchased 15 Days Before Murder

The knife used in the murder was purchased by Sahil approximately 15 days before the incident, but it is yet to be recovered by the police. According to the authorities, the fact that Sahil had bought the knife prior to the incident suggests a possibility that he may have already been planning to commit the crime. However, Sahil has also claimed that he killed the girl in a fit of rage due to her continuous disregard towards him.

“The statements made by him are being verified since it is the initial stage of investigation. Sometimes he says she ignored him as he tried to approach her, which angered him. But he also suspected her getting involved with her former boyfriend," stated the officer.

Sahil Sent to 2-day Judicial Custody

A Delhi court granted Delhi Police permission to interrogate Sahil in judicial custody.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nain took note of the plea made by the interrogators seeking two-day police custody of Sahil. During this period, he is expected to be questioned regarding the crime, the motive behind it, and the retrieval of the weapon used in the offense, according to reports.

It is believed, that the Delhi Police requested custody of Sahil based on several factors, including the frequent changes in his statements and the fact that the weapon used in the crime had not yet been recovered.

Ex-gratia Announced

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an ex-gratia sum of Rs 10 lakh to her kin. “The Delhi government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim and will try its best to get the culprit punished severely by the court. Best lawyers will be fielded for this case," Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi announced.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi, who met Sakshi’s family, targeted Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and alleged that “such incidents can be averted if LG takes responsibility." “Daughters of Delhi are facing violence every day. Such incidents can be averted only if the LG takes responsibility," she alleged.

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans also met the girl’s family and has said no amount of money can bring the family its daughter back. “The family has lost its world. Daughters are considered goddess Lakshmi. We can just console them and provide some financial help," Hans said.

Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary too paid a visit to family members of the victim and said “blame game begins" between Kejriwal and LG every time the “government is held accountable."

“Several such incidents have happened since 2013 but whenever the government is held accountable, Arvind Kejriwal and the LG start their blame game," Chaudhary said.

Chairperson Of Delhi Commission for Women also met the girl’s family.

(With inputs from agencies)