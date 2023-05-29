Delhi Man Stabs Girlfriend 34 Times, Smashes Head With Slab, Walks Away, Returns to do it Again | Video

A 16-year-old girl died after she was stabbed 34 times by her boyfriend in the Shahbad dairy area in the Outer North District of Delhi on Sunday. The grisly murder was caught on CCTV.

The disturbing CCTV footage of the incident showed the girl walking down the street when she was intercepted by the accused, identified as Sahil, who proceeded to stab her repeatedly before smashing her head multiple times with a concrete slab after she fell unconscious. The accused then walked away only to return and hurl the slab at the victim again.

The incident took place on a busy street with onlookers passing by without stooping to help the victim.

The deceased was a resident of JJ Colony in the Shahbad dairy area. Police arrived at the scene to find the girl’s dead body lying in the street.

The teen girl was allegedly in a relationship with the accused, Sahil, police said. The couple reportedly had an argument a day before the incident.

“They were in a relationship, but yesterday they had a quarrel. The teen was planning to attend her friend’s son’s birthday. The man followed her and stabbed her multiple times and hit her with stone," ANI quoted a senior official as saying.

Accused Sahil, who was absconding after the incident, has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr and an FIR has been lodged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with Shahbad Dairy police station on the complaint of the deceased’s father.

Delhi CM, DCW Chief React to Gruesome Murder

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the shocking murder and wrote on Twitter, “A minor girl is brutally murdered openly in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of paramount importance".

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also said Delhi has become “extremely unsafe" for women and girls. She appealed to the central government to call a high-level meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena

“A 16-year-old girl was stabbed 40-50 times and then was hit by a stone multiple times after which she died. All this has been captured on CCTV. Several people saw this but did not pay heed. Delhi has become extremely unsafe for women and girls. I appeal to the central govt to call a high-level meeting with Union Home Minister, Delhi L-G, DCW chief and Delhi CM," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said.

NCW Forms 3-member Team

National Commission for Women (NCW) has formed a three-member team and asked Delhi Police to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter.

“The incident is extremely disturbing and appalling. The Commission condemns the barbaric crime and has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Commissioner of Police, Delhi to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter and to arrest the accused at the earliest," a letter read.

“The Commission has formed a three-member team headed by Member Ms Delina Khongdup to look into the matter. The team will be visiting the family of the victim and will also be meeting the concerned police officials for further inquiry. The Commission has also sought invoking of relevant provisions in the FIR, if allegations leveled are found to be true," it added.