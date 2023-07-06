Delhi Rains: Key Roads Waterlogged, Traffic Snarls Hit City After Heavy Downpour; More Showers Likely

Delhiites woke up to yet another rainy morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 26.5 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average, as reported by the weather department.

The incessant heavy rainfall over several hours on Thursday morning areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Neb Sarai, Mehrauli, Burari and Dwarka to go under water, leading to traffic jams. Several people took to Twitter over the traffic snarls in Delhi and adjoining areas.

The city recorded 5 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department. The Met office has predicted more showers over the next few days in the national capital and its adjoining areas. The maximum temperature for Thursday is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius.

Commuters from Delhi’s adjoining areas like Noida and Ghaziabad reported spent hours in traffic as heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging. The Hindon Elevated Road connecting Ghaziabad to Delhi was submerged at junction point, while vehicular movement was also hit in Noida-Delhi roads.

“I left home at 9.15 am and reached my office near Lajpat Nagar in Delhi at 11.15 am. The drive usually takes 45-50 minutes. Parts of Noida were waterlogged and there were jams on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway as well. Traffic was slow-moving nearly everywhere on my route," NDTV quoted Ankit Bose, a resident of Noida Sector 137 in Noida, as saying.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 81, categorizing it as “satisfactory."

What’s Up With Monsoon in Other Cities

Other parts of India also have been witnessing heavy monsoon rains lately, with IMD issuing alerts in some cities.

The weather department issues an orange alert for Maharashtra’s Mumbai after moderate to heavy rains lashed city overnight and more showers were predicted on Thursday.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said some of their bus routes were diverted at Sion due to waterlogging at around 4.45 am.

Parts of Kerala, too, have been receiving heavy downpour which has led to flooding in many areas. Kakkad River was overflowing on Thursday with its water entering residential areas in Kannur city after heavy rainfall.