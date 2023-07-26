Delhi NCR Reports Uptick in Conjunctivitis Cases Amidst Relentless Monsoon Rains

Over the past few weeks, the national capital and surrounding areas have experienced relentless rainfall, leading to a surge in Conjunctivitis cases in Delhi NCR.

According to Dr. JS Titiyal, Chief of RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS, Delhi is currently witnessing 100 cases of Conjunctivitis per day, indicating a notable increase in the infection.

While speaking to newsagency ANI, Dr Tatiyal said: “We are getting at least 100 cases of conjunctivitis per day. There is usually a seasonal increase in conjunctivitis cases, which coincides with the flu season. The conjunctivitis cases are mostly caused by virus."

The conjunctivitis cases are reported each year during monsoon season, “Red eye returns with monsoon, itching, redness, watering and sometimes discharge," Dr Harsh Kumar, Ophthalmologist, Centre for Sight to news agency ANI.

Advertisement

Over 1000 Cases Reported in Delhi

Dr. Samir Sud, Director, and Co-founder of Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, revealed that one of the private eye care hospitals in Delhi has recorded 1,032 cases of Conjunctivitis in Delhi NCR and 1,521 cases across India.

He further emphasized that these figures signify a significant escalation compared to the same period in the previous year (July 2022), wherein there were 646 cases in Delhi NCR and 1,202 cases nationwide. Given the surge in numbers, Dr. Samir Sud stressed the importance of raising awareness and implementing swift measures to effectively control the spread of this eye condition.

Informing about the precautions, Dr Titiyal said that general hygience measures should be followed with regular handwash after coming from outside.

“General hygiene measures should be followed. You should wash your hands whenever coming from outside. Try to avoid closed contact with anyone in your family who has eye flu," he said.

Advertisement

“If you have conjunctivitis, use dark goggles, avoid swimming, avoid close contact with others, do not touch your eyes, children may avoid going to school for few days to avoid spread to other students," the doctor told ANI.

Dr Harsh also shared some precautionary measures and said that to avoid crowded places.

Delhi-NCR Schools Issue Advisory

Advertisement

In response to the significant rise in Conjunctivitis cases, schools in Delhi NCR have issued an advisory addressed to students, parents, and teachers. The advisory urges parents to refrain from sending their children to school if they are unwell and advises seeking medical consultation from a doctor rather than resorting to self-medication.