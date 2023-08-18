Delhi 'Neglected for Long Time', Now Being Decked Up for G20 Summit: LG

Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 20:52 IST

Delhi, India

File photo of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena (Image: Twitter)
Lt Governor V K Saxena on Friday said Delhi was "neglected for a long time" but is now being decked up, not just for the G20 Summit, but for any such events in the future.

He said this during an interaction with reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Asked about the preparations ahead of the G20 Summit, the LG said the city is being cleaned, spruced up and beautified.

"Several fountains and sculptures are being installed, as you all must have seen. Delhi which was neglected for a long time, is being decked up not just for G20, but any such events…for which Delhi is prepared," Saxena said.

The G20 Summit under India’s presidency will take place on September 9 and 10.

The main venue for the G20 Leaders’ Summit will be a recently-inaugurated convention complex at Pragati Maidan.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, the Public Works Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have been directed to frame a contingency plan to deal with possible waterlogging in case of heavy rain in the city, the LG office said in a statement earlier this month.

Several parts of Delhi, including those close to the venue of the Summit, faced flooding last month due to rains and the overflowing Yamuna river.

Saxena recently reviewed the preparedness for the Summit.

He had chaired a meeting with heads of stakeholder agencies, including the PWD, MCD, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, and Environment and Forest Department.

The "persistent problem" of the defacement of walls, poles and metro pillars by commercial and political organisations through posters and graffiti was raised in the meeting.

    • Instructions were issued to the district monitoring coordinators to deal with the matter with a heavy hand, the statement said.

    Revamp of areas around some hotels like Radisson Blue in Mahipalpur, Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony, Eros Hotel in Nehru Place, Hotel Lalit and Hyatt Regency, was also raised in the meeting.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

