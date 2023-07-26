Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsPM ModiAnju
Home » India » Delhi: Neurosurgeon Attacked by Knife-Wielding Patient at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Delhi: Neurosurgeon Attacked by Knife-Wielding Patient at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

According to police, the 21-year-old patient was undergoing treatment under Dr Satnam Singh Chabbra, chairman, neurology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. He met the surgeon on Tuesday for consultation

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 14:53 IST

New Delhi, India

The patient, identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Bihar, suddenly got agitated and attacked the doctor with a knife concealed in his pocket (Image: News18)
The patient, identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Bihar, suddenly got agitated and attacked the doctor with a knife concealed in his pocket (Image: News18)

A senior neurosurgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here was allegedly attacked by his patient with a small knife during a consultation meeting in his chamber, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the 21-year-old patient was undergoing treatment under Dr Satnam Singh Chabbra, chairman, neurology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. He met the surgeon on Tuesday for consultation.

The patient, identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Bihar, suddenly got agitated and attacked the doctor with a knife concealed in his pocket, hospital sources said.

However, the timely intervention by the hospital security prevented any serious injury to the doctor. The patient was overpowered and handed over to police, they said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Run At Box Office Will Be A Test For Ranveer Singh & His Stardom

    • A police officer said the surgeon received a small cut on his thumb in the incident.

    He said action under the Prevention of Violence against Doctors, Medical Professionals and Medical Institution Bill, 2018 has been initiated against the patient on the complaint of the surgeon.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 26, 2023, 14:53 IST
    last updated: July 26, 2023, 14:53 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App