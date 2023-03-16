Delhi News LIVE: Before 'Sansad Showdown', BJP 'OK with RaGa Sinking Cong'; Kharge Says No Chance He'll Apologise

Published By: Poorva Joshi
Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 10:12 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi News LIVE Updates: Before uproar in Parliament on day four, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said there is no chance that Rahul Gandhi will apologise for his remarks in the UK. Hitting out at the Opposition, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that what is happening in Parliament is worrisome for the country.
“No one can keep quiet when the issue is of national interest. Read More
Ahead of Parliament’s Budget session on Thursday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “It’s their (Centre) conspiracy to not let the Parliament run and ignore our demand for a JPC probe in the Adani issue. They don’t want to discuss issues of unemployment and inflation."
As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faces backlash for his alleged “anti-India" remarks in UK, party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said there is no way Gandhi would apologize for his comments.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju held a press conference on Thursday, shortly before Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed. Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his UK remarks, Rijiju said, “In the first half of budget session, he was given a chance to speak but he lied in parliament, broke rules and yet he was given a chance. But in London, he said he is stopped from speaking in parliament."
A 28-year-old pregnant patient was admitted to the AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. Doctors performed successful balloon dilation in a grape-sized baby’s heart in the mother’s womb, an ANI report said. The parents wished to continue the current pregnancy after the doctors communicated about the child’s heart condition and consented to the procedure with a wish to improve the outcome.
Ahead of BRS MLC K Kavitha’s ED interrogation for the second time, the poster war between Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s party and the BJP has escalated. Posters with ‘wanted’ written above the picture of BJP national general secretary BL Santosh surfaced at two different places in Hyderabad. READ MORE
Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to have a discussion on “the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to the MPs under Article 105 of the Constitution".
The police have lodged a case after a video showing a man allegedly hitting his daughter-in-law with a brick here was widely circulated on social media, officials said. The incident took place on Tuesday morning in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar area, they said.
In Parliament, the session may be washed out for the fourth day as the Centre continues to insist on an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ‘insulting’ Indian democracy in the UK. Opposition too has been digging in its heels into the Adani row.
With boosted tax revenue, the Delhi government’s budget outlay for 2023-24, to be tabled in the upcoming assembly session, may be close to Rs 80,000 crore, officials said on Wednesday. The tax collection of the government in the current and the next financial year is expected to remain as per estimates, they said The annual budget size of the government for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the year earlier. (PTI)
Leaders of several opposition parties were on Wednesday stopped by the police at Vijay Chowk here as they took out a protest march from Parliament House to hand over a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate on the Adani issue. As the opposition leaders were stopped from proceeding to the agency’s office, they returned to Parliament complex.
BL Santosh, BJP National General Secretary has been shown as a criminal and ‘Wanted’ in posters released by BRS ahead of party leader K Kavitha’s Questioning in Delhi excise policy case.
America’s Chicago airport saw around 300 passengers stranded, who were supposed to board an Air India flight to Delhi. They were stranded since Tuesday after their flight was cancelled due to technical reasons. Some passengers complained that there was still no clarity on when they will be able to fly to Delhi. The flight was to depart from Chicago O’hare International Airport at 13.30 hours (local time) on Tuesday and land in Delhi at 14.20 hours on March 15.
A fire broke out at a factory in Wazirpur industrial area. Several fire engines are present on the spot
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of summons issued to him by the CBI for appearing before it in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam. The petition is listed for hearing on Thursday before Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma.
The national capital is expected to see some major action today with the Budget session of Parliament likely to washed out again and action related to the Delhi liquor policy scam. Telangana CM’s daughter, K Kavitha, will appear before the Enforcement Directorate for round two of questioning. She is also likely to address the media around 10 am, outside her Delhi residence — 23, Tuglaq Road.
During last round of questioning, KCR’s daughter was grilled for more than nine hours and was confronted with her close aide, Arun Ramchandra Pillai. Kavitha has maintained that she has nothing to do with the alleged liquor scam, and she has not met Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia ever in her life.
The ED, however, maintains that Hyderabad-based business man, Pillai, was a proxy for Kavitha and she was the ultimate beneficiary. It will be interesting to see if the BRS MLC is also confronted with Sisodia as ED claims both leaders were supposed to meet at a Delhi hotel in connection with the excise policy.
In Parliament, the session may be washed out for the fourth day as the Centre continues to insist on an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ‘insulting’ Indian democracy in the UK. Opposition too has been digging in its heels into the Adani row.
On Wednesday, the opposition leaders had marched to the ED office and also brought placards in Parliament, describing the allegations against the Adani group as “the Prime Minister’s friend’s scam”. There is also a possibility of Rahul Gandhi attending the Budget session today, amid fireworks over his London tour.
Cricketer Rishabh Pant, who met with a life-threatening car accident in December, is expected to be out of action for the majority or all of 2023 and beyond. Hence, in his absence, David Warner could lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Ricky Ponting and Delhi Capitals team management feel that Warner would be the right choice to lead the franchise.
Meanwhile, Delhi is all set to witness rain in the next few days, after recording 2023’s warmest day on Wednesday. According to an India Meteorolgical Department (IMD) forecast, the national capital may witness a rainy weekend and a wet start to next week.
The city is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at one or two places on Thursday. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi, has also forecast rain activity in the Delhi-NCR for the next four to five days.
Read all the Latest India News here