Delhi News LIVE: Before 'Sansad Showdown', BJP 'OK with RaGa Sinking Cong'; Kharge Says No Chance He'll Apologise

We have no objection to Rahul Gandhi’s speeches that damages Congress because if their party sinks, we can’t say anything. However, if he attempts to harm the country, we can’t keep quiet,” Rijiju said at a press conference on Thursday.

The national capital is expected to see some major action today with the Budget session of Parliament likely to washed out again and action related to the Delhi liquor policy scam. Telangana CM’s daughter, K Kavitha, will appear before the Enforcement Directorate for round two of questioning. She is also likely to address the media around 10 am, outside her Delhi residence — 23, Tuglaq Road.

During last round of questioning, KCR’s daughter was grilled for more than nine hours and was confronted with her close aide, Arun Ramchandra Pillai. Kavitha has maintained that she has nothing to do with the alleged liquor scam, and she has not met Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia ever in her life.

The ED, however, maintains that Hyderabad-based business man, Pillai, was a proxy for Kavitha and she was the ultimate beneficiary. It will be interesting to see if the BRS MLC is also confronted with Sisodia as ED claims both leaders were supposed to meet at a Delhi hotel in connection with the excise policy.

In Parliament, the session may be washed out for the fourth day as the Centre continues to insist on an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ‘insulting’ Indian democracy in the UK. Opposition too has been digging in its heels into the Adani row.

On Wednesday, the opposition leaders had marched to the ED office and also brought placards in Parliament, describing the allegations against the Adani group as “the Prime Minister’s friend’s scam”. There is also a possibility of Rahul Gandhi attending the Budget session today, amid fireworks over his London tour.

Sports News

Cricketer Rishabh Pant, who met with a life-threatening car accident in December, is expected to be out of action for the majority or all of 2023 and beyond. Hence, in his absence, David Warner could lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Ricky Ponting and Delhi Capitals team management feel that Warner would be the right choice to lead the franchise.

Delhi Weather

Meanwhile, Delhi is all set to witness rain in the next few days, after recording 2023’s warmest day on Wednesday. According to an India Meteorolgical Department (IMD) forecast, the national capital may witness a rainy weekend and a wet start to next week.

The city is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at one or two places on Thursday. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi, has also forecast rain activity in the Delhi-NCR for the next four to five days.

