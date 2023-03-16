Home / India / Delhi News LIVE: Before 'Sansad Showdown', BJP 'OK with RaGa Sinking Cong'; Kharge Says No Chance He'll Apologise
Delhi News LIVE: Before 'Sansad Showdown', BJP 'OK with RaGa Sinking Cong'; Kharge Says No Chance He'll Apologise

Delhi News LIVE Updates: Hitting out at the Opposition, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that what is happening in Parliament is worrisome for the country

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament, which started on Monday, is seeing repeated disruption over Rahul Gandhi's remarks during his visit to the UK. (File photo)

Published By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 10:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi News LIVE Updates: Before uproar in Parliament on day four, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said there is no chance that Rahul Gandhi will apologise for his remarks in the UK. Hitting out at the Opposition, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that what is happening in Parliament is worrisome for the country.

“No one can keep quiet when the issue is of national interest. Read More

Mar 16, 2023 10:12 IST

Budget Session LIVE: 'Conspiracy to Not Let Parl Function', Says Cong's Kharge

Ahead of Parliament’s Budget session on Thursday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “It’s their (Centre) conspiracy to not let the Parliament run and ignore our demand for a JPC probe in the Adani issue. They don’t want to discuss issues of unemployment and inflation."

Mar 16, 2023 09:53 IST

Budget Session LIVE: 'No Way Rahul Will Apologize', Says Congress

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faces backlash for his alleged “anti-India" remarks in UK, party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said there is no way Gandhi would apologize for his comments.

Mar 16, 2023 09:45 IST

Budget Session LIVE: 'Rahul Lied in London': Law Minister Rijiju Holds Press Conference Ahead of Parliament Session

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju held a press conference on Thursday, shortly before Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed. Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his UK remarks, Rijiju said, “In the first half of budget session, he was given a chance to speak but he lied in parliament, broke rules and yet he was given a chance. But in London, he said he is stopped from speaking in parliament."

Mar 16, 2023 09:36 IST

Delhi News LIVE: Unborn Baby's Grape-sized Heart Undergoes Risky Surgery at AIIMS

A 28-year-old pregnant patient was admitted to the AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. Doctors performed successful balloon dilation in a grape-sized baby’s heart in the mother’s womb, an ANI report said. The parents wished to continue the current pregnancy after the doctors communicated about the child’s heart condition and consented to the procedure with a wish to improve the outcome.

Mar 16, 2023 09:18 IST

'Talented in MLA Poaching', BL Santosh 'Wanted': BRS-BJP Poster War Intensifies Before Kavitha's ED Questioning | READ

Ahead of BRS MLC K Kavitha’s ED interrogation for the second time, the poster war between Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s party and the BJP has escalated. Posters with ‘wanted’ written above the picture of BJP national general secretary BL Santosh surfaced at two different places in Hyderabad. READ MORE

Mar 16, 2023 08:38 IST

Congress MP Manish Tewari Gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to have a discussion on “the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to the MPs under Article 105 of the Constitution".

Mar 16, 2023 08:32 IST

Delhi: Video Shows Man Hitting Woman With Brick, Police Register Case

The police have lodged a case after a video showing a man allegedly hitting his daughter-in-law with a brick here was widely circulated on social media, officials said. The incident took place on Tuesday morning in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar area, they said.

Mar 16, 2023 08:19 IST

Centre Continues to Insist on Apology From Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

In Parliament, the session may be washed out for the fourth day as the Centre continues to insist on an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ‘insulting’ Indian democracy in the UK. Opposition too has been digging in its heels into the Adani row.

Mar 16, 2023 08:01 IST

Delhi Govt's 2023-24 Budget Outlay Could Be Close to Rs 80,000 Cr

With boosted tax revenue, the Delhi government’s budget outlay for 2023-24, to be tabled in the upcoming assembly session, may be close to Rs 80,000 crore, officials said on Wednesday. The tax collection of the government in the current and the next financial year is expected to remain as per estimates, they said The annual budget size of the government for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the year earlier. (PTI)

Mar 16, 2023 07:57 IST

Opposition MPs on Protest March Over Adani Issue Stopped at Vijay Chowk

Leaders of several opposition parties were on Wednesday stopped by the police at Vijay Chowk here as they took out a protest march from Parliament House to hand over a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate on the Adani issue. As the opposition leaders were stopped from proceeding to the agency’s office, they returned to Parliament complex.

Mar 16, 2023 07:55 IST

'Wanted': BRS & BJP Engage in Poster War Ahead of K Kavitha's ED Questioning

BL Santosh, BJP National General Secretary has been shown as a criminal and ‘Wanted’ in posters released by BRS ahead of party leader K Kavitha’s Questioning in Delhi excise policy case.

Mar 16, 2023 07:53 IST

Air India Passengers Stranded at Chicago Airport; Await Clarity on Flight to Delhi

America’s Chicago airport saw around 300 passengers stranded, who were supposed to board an Air India flight to Delhi. They were stranded since Tuesday after their flight was cancelled due to technical reasons. Some passengers complained that there was still no clarity on when they will be able to fly to Delhi. The flight was to depart from Chicago O’hare International Airport at 13.30 hours (local time) on Tuesday and land in Delhi at 14.20 hours on March 15.

Mar 16, 2023 07:51 IST

Opposition Parties to Meet Over Adani Issue Ahead of Parliament Session Today | Points

  • Some opposition parties will meet and discuss the Adani-Hindenburg report ahead of the Parliament session today at 10 am.
  • The demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) will be raised yet again to probe the report.
  • On Wednesday, opposition leaders from 18 parties met to discuss the matter.
  • They will also step up their attack on the government by demanding a discussion on misuse of ED and CBI.
Mar 16, 2023 07:48 IST

Fire Breaks Out at Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area, No Casualties So Far

A fire broke out at a factory in Wazirpur industrial area. Several fire engines are present on the spot

Mar 16, 2023 07:46 IST

Tejashwi Yadav's Plea to Quash CBI Summons to be Heard by Delhi High Court Today

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of summons issued to him by the CBI for appearing before it in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam. The petition is listed for hearing on Thursday before Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

Mar 16, 2023 07:44 IST

K Kavitha Summoned for Questioning by ED, 4th Day of Second Part of Parliament's Budget Session | Top Delhi News

  • SC agreed to hear on March 24 a plea by K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader.
  • K Kavitha has been summoned for a questioning by the ED on March 16.
  • The 4th day of the second part of Parliament’s Budget session will take place today.
  • Both houses of Parliament were adjourned on Wednesday following a ruckus over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s UK remarks.
  • Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings will resume at 11 am today.

We have no objection to Rahul Gandhi’s speeches that damages Congress because if their party sinks, we can’t say anything. However, if he attempts to harm the country, we can’t keep quiet,” Rijiju said at a press conference on Thursday.

The national capital is expected to see some major action today with the Budget session of Parliament likely to washed out again and action related to the Delhi liquor policy scam. Telangana CM’s daughter, K Kavitha, will appear before the Enforcement Directorate for round two of questioning. She is also likely to address the media around 10 am, outside her Delhi residence — 23, Tuglaq Road.

During last round of questioning, KCR’s daughter was grilled for more than nine hours and was confronted with her close aide, Arun Ramchandra Pillai. Kavitha has maintained that she has nothing to do with the alleged liquor scam, and she has not met Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia ever in her life.

The ED, however, maintains that Hyderabad-based business man, Pillai, was a proxy for Kavitha and she was the ultimate beneficiary. It will be interesting to see if the BRS MLC is also confronted with Sisodia as ED claims both leaders were supposed to meet at a Delhi hotel in connection with the excise policy.

In Parliament, the session may be washed out for the fourth day as the Centre continues to insist on an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ‘insulting’ Indian democracy in the UK. Opposition too has been digging in its heels into the Adani row.

On Wednesday, the opposition leaders had marched to the ED office and also brought placards in Parliament, describing the allegations against the Adani group as “the Prime Minister’s friend’s scam”. There is also a possibility of Rahul Gandhi attending the Budget session today, amid fireworks over his London tour.

