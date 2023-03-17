▶The CBI action is an outcome of a preliminary enquiry which had “prima facie disclosed the offences" against Manish Sisodia and other named accused.

▶The preliminary enquiry was conducted by the agency on a reference from the Vigilance Department of the Delhi Government on November 4, 2016.

▶The preliminary enquiry, first step by the agency to detect prima facie criminality in the allegations, showed irregularities in the appointments made in the unit, financial misappropriation and violation at various levels.

▶The enquiry report which is now part of the 11-page FIR has alleged that posts for retired employees in the unit were created without concurrence from the Administrative Reforms Department and the lieutenant governor who is the competent authority.

▶The CBI, in its preliminary enquiry report, has alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the proposal in a Cabinet meeting in 2015, regarding setting up the unit but no agenda note was circulated.

▶The government created 20 posts for the FBU to be adjusted in 88 posts created in Anti-Corruption Branch on an order from Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

▶The 88 posts only had tentative approval of Administrative Reforms department and there was no approval from the competent authority that is Lieutenant Governor, they said.

▶The then Vigilance Secretary Jain “deliberately and willfully avoided" referring the creation of 20 posts for FBU to Administrative Reforms Department for concurrence, the FIR alleged.