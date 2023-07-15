Delhi-Noida Floods: NDRF Rescues Cows, Dogs and a Bull Worth Rs 1 Crore

The National Disaster Response Force has rescued more than 900 animals, including cows, dogs, goats, rabbits and a bull worth Rs 1 crore, from the flood-affected areas of Delhi and Noida during the last few days, it said on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the federal contingency force said its rescuers undertook a “significant" and “challenging evacuation" in Sector-135 of Noida, neighbouring Delhi, from where it rescued 221 livestock such as cows, calves and goats, dogs and rabbits and “India’s number one bull, named Pritam".

The bull is worth Rs 1 crore, the force said in a Twitter post.

Advertisement

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 16 teams in Delhi, apart from a few others in the Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The NDRF spokesperson said its personnel rescued 1,530 people from the flood-affected areas of Delhi and evacuated 6,345 people along with 912 livestock. These figures pertain to NDRF operations undertaken over the last two-three days in Delhi-NCR, where the swollen Yamuna river has led to severe flooding in certain areas.

On Friday, the force rescued 30 animals, including cows and buffaloes, from the Usmanpur area of Delhi following a 12-hour operation, he said.

The NDRF also provided basic medical care to these distressed animals through its cadre of veterinary doctors.