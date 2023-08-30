Delhi on Track for Second-driest August in Two Decades, Warm Conditions Likely Over Next 4-5 Days

With a rainfall deficit of 60 per cent so far, Delhi is on track to experiencing the second-driest August in at least two decades, according to India Meteorological Department data. Delhi recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months.

The cumulative precipitation so far this year has already surpassed the yearly quota of 774 mm.

However, August has recorded a large deficit with the total rainfall so far this month (91.8 mm) being 60 per cent less than normal. The city recorded just 41.6mm rainfall in August 2022 against a normal of 247.7mm, making it the national capital’s driest August in 16 years. In 2006, it had recorded just 98 mm rainfall during the month.