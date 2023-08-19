Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
One Night, Three Stabbings & A Death: Delhi Cops Nab Two, Search On For Third Accused

The second victim of the stabbing spree succumbed to his injuries after he was stabbed in the back

Reported By: Anshul Singh

Edited By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 11:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Two blood stained knives were recovered from Kapil and Sohail. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
Two blood stained knives were recovered from Kapil and Sohail. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The national capital of Delhi witnessed a spree of stabbing cases late on Friday when three PCR calls were received by the Welcome Police Station.

Initial investigation has revealed that three men went on a stabbing splurge at night. Two of the accused have been arrested and were identified as Kapil Chaudhary and Sohail. Two blood stained knives have been recovered from the arrested accused. Search for the third accused, identified as Sameer, is underway.

In the first incident, a 25-year-old Shere Mohammad was stabbed in the stomach. The victim, however, saved his life by rushing and hiding inside a house.

The second victim Gufran died after he was stabbed in the back. The 32-year-old’s mobile phone was stolen. Gufran was tailor, working in a jeans factory in Gandhi Nagar.

Sharik — the third victim of the spree — got stabbed in his neck. However, the 22-year-old was able to save himself.

The three accused, Kapil, Sohail, and Sameer had been drinking when they decided to rob some people. They had recently purchased huge knives from the Ballimaran area and were carrying it around with themselves. They succeeded in robbing only one of the victims — Gufran — who later died. All three of them were known thugs of their area of residence in Welcome, the Janta Mazdoor Colony.

The accused, Chaudhary, had previously been involved in two criminal cases and had come out of prison just three months ago. He was first arrested for attempt to murder in 2021 and then again in 2022 for another stabbing incident. Gufran’s stolen mobile phone was also recovered from him.

    Further investigation is underway.

    first published: August 19, 2023, 10:28 IST
    last updated: August 19, 2023, 11:36 IST
