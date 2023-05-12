Delhi Police File Charge Sheet in Nikki Yadav Murder Case

The Delhi Police on Friday filed an over 500-page charge sheet against six people, including Sahil Gehlot who is accused of killing his girlfriend Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body in a fridge in southwest Delhi.

Gehlot was arrested on February 14 while his father Virender Singh, cousins Naveen and Ashish, and friends Lokesh and Amar were arrested three days later.

Police had said the five co-accused were arrested after their role in the killing was ascertained.

The final report was filed in the link court of Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal.

The charges have been levelled charges under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen offender) 202 ( intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform) 212 (harbouring offender) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on May 25.

Police initially said that Sahil Gehlot had confessed that he killed Yadav because she was pressuring him to marry her. In a twist in the case, police said that Yadav was the wife of Sahil Gehlot and the couple had tied the knot in 2020.

Yadav, according to a top Delhi Police officer, was opposed to the impending marriage of Sahil Gehlot his family had fixed. He killed Yadav after he could not convince her to allow him to go ahead with the wedding, police claimed.