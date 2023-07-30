Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » Delhi: Police Inspector Dies After Truck Hits His Car From Behind

Delhi: Police Inspector Dies After Truck Hits His Car From Behind

The accident took place in the early hours today on Rohtak Road, near Madipur metro station, in which a Ciaz car was hit by a truck from behind

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 11:22 IST

New Delhi, India

The car had stopped due to some mechanical problem when it was hit by the truck from behind (Image: News18)
The car had stopped due to some mechanical problem when it was hit by the truck from behind (Image: News18)

A Delhi Police Inspector was killed on Sunday morning after being hit by a truck on Rohtak Road in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh. The deceased was identified as Inspector Jagbir Singh, presently posted in the Security Unit of Delhi police.

The accident took place in the early hours today on Rohtak Road, near Madipur metro station, in which a Ciaz car was hit by a truck from behind, a senior police officer said.

After the accident, a PCR was informed and a team was sent to the spot.

Advertisement

“The car had stopped due to some mechanical problem when it was hit by the truck from behind. The driver in the car, who was standing outside, was also hit. He suffered critical injuries and died," said the official.

top videos
  • 'Rocky Aur Rani...' Grosses Rs 85 cr Worldwide | Saif, Sara Star Together | SRK's New 'Jawan' Song

    • “The truck driver left the truck and fled from the spot. Legal action is being taken and efforts are being made to trace the driver," the official added.

    Further investigation into the matter is on.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 30, 2023, 11:22 IST
    last updated: July 30, 2023, 11:22 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App