Delhi: Police Inspector Dies After Truck Hits His Car From Behind

A Delhi Police Inspector was killed on Sunday morning after being hit by a truck on Rohtak Road in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh. The deceased was identified as Inspector Jagbir Singh, presently posted in the Security Unit of Delhi police.

The accident took place in the early hours today on Rohtak Road, near Madipur metro station, in which a Ciaz car was hit by a truck from behind, a senior police officer said.

After the accident, a PCR was informed and a team was sent to the spot.

“The car had stopped due to some mechanical problem when it was hit by the truck from behind. The driver in the car, who was standing outside, was also hit. He suffered critical injuries and died," said the official.